NBA insider reveals Trae Young’s preferred trade landing spots

Now that the Atlanta Hawks have made it through the 2024 NBA Draft, where they emerged with Zaccharie Risacher in the first round and Nikola Durisic in the second. But now that the draft is over, it’s time for Hawks GM Landry Fields to place his focus on free agency and other player trades, which could include Trae Young and/or Dejounte Murray.

There have been several trade rumors linking Young and Murray to potential trades, and now we could see those talks heat up, if Atlanta’s still interested in shaking up their core around Risacher and Jalen Johnson.

Now, according to Yahoo’s NBA insider Jake Fischer, Young reportedly has a list of preferred trade destinations if the Hawks move on this summer.

“The Hawks are certainly expected to now gauge trade possibilities for Murray, All-Star guard Trae Young, Clint Capela and the rest of their rostered players who aren’t named Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher, sources said. Young does have the Pelicans in mind of preferred possible next teams, league sources told Yahoo Sports, in addition to the Spurs and Lakers, but Young’s fit has never made much sense for a New Orleans situation that currently features C.J. McCollum in its backcourt.” Jake Fischer revealing Trae Young’s preferred trade landing spots

Pairing Young with Zion Williamson and Co. on the Pelicans would be a very fun team to watch, offensively. The same goes for putting Young with Victor Wembanyama on the Spurs, alongside rookie Stephon Castle. Last but not least, Young could be a great fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Lakerland, adding another lethal scorer, though one with limitless range to help space the floor.

First things first, the Hawks would have to be open to trading their face of the franchise, which would be a significant change of direction for Atlanta. But based on Fischer’s report, Young has at least started thinking about what teams he’d be willing to play for next.

