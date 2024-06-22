Los Angeles Lakers expected to pursue trade for versatile All-Star guard

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the Los Angeles Lakers finally know who their head coach will be for the 2024 season, it’s time to start piecing together a roster that can get further than last year’s playoff squad. LeBron James has already made it clear that he intends to opt out of his Lakers contract, but that doesn’t mean he’s not interested in returning to Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis is set to return as one of the team’s franchise cornerstones, but who will join him in Lakerland next season? The Lakers don’t have much cap space; they’re projected to be an estimated $80 million over the spending limit. This means the biggest roster additions will likely have to come via trade.

Los Angeles Lakers likely to resume Dejounte Murray trade talks

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, one option that could emerge as a top trade candidate for the Lakers is Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

“One name they did pursue last season at the trade deadline that teams expect to come up again in trade conversations over the next week or so, and makes sense for the Lakers is DeJounte Murray with the Hawks.” Shams Charania on Los Angeles Lakers’ trade interest in Dejounte Murray

Murray would bring more flexibility to the Lakers’ lineup as he’s capable of playing either guard position while bringing excellent defense to the table. While things haven’t worked out the way Atlanta imagined when making the trade for the former member of the NBA’s All-Defensive team, he’s still just 27, and he could be a wise buy-low candidate for a Lakers team that needs all the help they can get to climb into the elite class of Western Conference teams.

"The pressure is on the Lakers front office to make changes to this roster..



They have to be aggressive and I think Dejounte Murray will come up in trade conversations"@ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/xegZkMdKzu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 21, 2024

