Growing belief Klay Thompson leaves the Golden State Warriors, NBA title contender linked to star

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

We will find out soon enough whether Klay Thompson will bolt the Golden State Warriors after 13 wildly successful seasons. Thompson will be free to negotiate with other teams starting Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Things seem to be pointing in the direction of the four-time NBA champion leaving the Bay Area for a better contract. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reports that Thompson’s days with the Warriors could be over.

This fits in with other reports indicating that talks between Thompson and the Warriors are at a standstill. Meanwhile, he’s being linked to an Eastern Conference contender on a potential two-year, $50 million contract.

Golden State is said to be offering two years. But the per-year offer is not yet known. Meanwhile, Thompson is said to be looking for a three-year deal. We now have an update on this situation with NBA free agency opening soon.

Related: Despite weak market, Klay Thompson could leave Golden State Warriors

Dallas Mavericks linked to Klay Thompson by NBA insider

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Long-time NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Friday that the Mavericks are expected to show a nice amount of interest once they are able to talk to Klay starting Sunday evening.

Dallas created some cap room earlier on Friday by trading Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Detroit Pistons. But it is still over the projected 2024-25 NBA salary cap, meaning that a sign-and-trade would have to be worked out with Golden State.

That obviously complicates things. Would Golden State help facilitate its future Hall of Famer landing with the defending Western Conference champions?

Klay Thompson stats (2023-24): 17.9 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.3 APG, 39% 3-point

It would likely require the Mavericks adding a sweetener for Golden State. Guard Josh Green or forward P.J. Washington come to mind as possibilities.

Read more: Updated Dallas Mavericks news and rumors