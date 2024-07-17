Has Brandin Podziemski become a bigger untouchable for the Golden State Warriors than Jonathan Kuminga?

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

A new report on the Golden State Warriors’ pursuit of a Lauri Markkanen trade paints a picture that second-year player Brandin Podziemski may be one of the most untouchable athletes on the current roster.

After an underwhelming showing during the 2023-24 NBA season, the expectation always was the Warriors roster would get a shakeup this summer. That began with team great Klay Thompson departing for rivals the Dallas Mavericks. Now, the team seems to be on the hunt for a big trade.

In recent weeks, the organization was linked to trade for superstars like Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler. However, those deals would be quite difficult to pull off. But a rumored trade for Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen is more realistic.

Unfortunately, new reports suggest the two teams are at a stalemate on the asking price. Utah allegedly wants not just a horde of future draft picks, but also talented prospect Brandin Podziemski. Recent reports suggested the Golden State Warriors might be open to moving Podziemski and a few picks but not the guard and most of their draft capital.

Yet a new report on the discussions gives the impression that the 21-year-old is one of the most untouchable players on the roster.

Brandin Podziemski stats: 26.6 MPG, 9.2 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.7 APG, 39% 3PT

Golden State Warriors ‘don’t want to trade’ Brandin Podziemski

“They don’t want to trade [Podziemski],” The Athletic Warriors reporter Anthony Slater told local radio station 95.7 FM. “He’s beloved organizationally … One of the rare aspects to him, compared to the Warriors’ other recent picks, is Steve Kerr couldn’t keep him off the floor as a rookie.”

For months, it looked like Jonathan Kuminga, another talented youngster on the roster, was a player viewed as a long-term building block. There were also reports of friction between Kuminga and Kerr last season. Something that was not an issue with Podziemski.

It creates an interesting narrative that if the Golden State Warriors want to make a blockbuster trade this summer, maybe they might be more willing to move Kuminga instead of Podziemski.

