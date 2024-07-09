New Lauri Markkanen trade update reveals disappointing news for Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Lauri Markkanen’s days on the trade block could soon come to an end, which is very bad news for the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and San Antonio Spurs.

We are over a week into the thick of the NBA offseason and there has been a boatload of activity around the game. All-Stars have signed with new teams and blockbuster trades have turned playoff teams into title contenders for next season.

However, there have been few bigger stories in the league over the last week than the sizable trade market for Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen. Despite being the prized jewel of the organization the Jazz have reportedly been taking offers on the talented seven-footer.

Several notable teams have been linked to a pursuit of Markkanen, including the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, and Miami Heat. And now with many of the top players off the free agent market, and few better talents on the trade block, the 27-year-old could be the last good chance for the Warriors, Heat, and Spurs to add a player that could make a major impact in the short and long-term.

Lauri Markkanen stats (2023-24): 23.2 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.0 APG, 0.9 SPG, 40% 3PT

However, any remaining hopes that those teams and their fans had of finalizing a blockbuster trade for Lauri Markkanen were dashed following a surprising new update on his trade status. The Athletic’s Jazz insider Tony Jones is reporting that some “within the league who have grown more convinced that the Jazz, after exploring Markkanen’s trade market, plan to renegotiate-and-extend him, using their saved up cap space.”

Jones also adds that the forward enjoys playing in Utah and the organization is in no rush to move him. Furthermore, “In reality, even if the Jazz can extract a big offer and a ton of assets for Markkanen, he might be more valuable to the Jazz than the rest of the league,” Jones wrote recently.

The offers thus far are reportedly “pick heavy” and interested teams are not offering players than be a part of a Jazz turnaround in return.