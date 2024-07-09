Chicago Bulls reportedly going to great lengths to try and trade Zach LaVine, lost a suitor

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls entered the offseason determined to make a Zach LaVine trade, wanting to move off the All-Star guard’s contract as soon as possible. While LaVine has been frequently mentioned in NBA trade rumors, it appears Chicago’s efforts to find a deal haven’t gone well.

It’s not for a lack of effort. K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported in May that the Bulls significantly lowered their asking price for a LaVine trade. A month later, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that Chicago offered LaVine to the Golden State Warriors for Chris Paul or Andrew Wiggins.

Related: Worst NBA contracts, including Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine stats (2023-’24): 19.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.9 APG, 45.2% FG

Paul was then released by Golden State and the team refused to move Wiggins for LaVine. The Sacramento Kings were also linked with interest in LaVine having pursued him for years. However, Sacramento only wanted him if the Bulls attached draft picks and the Kings can no longer afford him after landing DeMar DeRozan.

Also Read: 10 best NBA offseason moves, including KIngs’ sign-and-trade with Chicago Bulls

It’s left the Bulls organization in a very difficult spot. However, it appears the DeRozan sign-and-trade with Sacramento was done in part to potentially facilitate a LaVine trade later this summer.

Zach LaVine contract: $43.031 million (2024-’25 salary), $45.999 million salary (2025-’26), $48.967 million player option in 2026

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls are hoping the second-round picks they acquire in the three-team trade with the Kings and San Antonio Spurs can be packaged in a trade with LaVine.

“The hope in making the sign-and-trade for DeRozan is getting two second round picks back that can now be attached to the LaVine package.” Joe Cowley on the Chicago Bulls’ fforts to trade Zach LaVine

Also Read: Best NBA players of all time

Unfortunately for Chicago, attaching second-round picks to LaVine’s contract has had minimal impact on interest around the league. NBA teams don’t want to take on a deal that is viewed as one of the worst in professional sports. Ultimately, LaVine now seems likely to spend next season with the Bulls and it could be an even longer stay if he struggles or can’t stay healthy.