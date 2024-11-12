NBA insider reveals unexpected reason why Golden State Warriors have real chance of winning Giannis Antetokounmpo trade chase

An interesting new report makes the case for why the Golden State Warriors have a better-than-expected chance of making a potential trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks have gotten off to a disastrous start to begin their 2024-25. Heading into their game on Tuesday they own a 2-8. What makes their lousy start so startling is most of their key players have been healthy and on the floor during this awful start to the season.

There was already trade speculation about Giannis Antetokounmpo heading into the new season. However, their performance over the first six games of the season has only intensified the debate. Earlier this month, rumors circulated about teams that would potentially be favorites if the eight-time All-Star actually hit the trade block. The Golden State Warriors are one team that has been linked to a potential trade.

During a recent Bleacher Report livestream, NBA insider Jake Fischer made an interesting case for why the Warriors have a better chance than fans may realize.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (2024): 31.6 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 5.2 APG, 0.9 SPG, 17% 3PT

NBA insider believes Golden State Warriors have unique leverage in Giannis Antetokounmpo trade chase

“The other big connection here to keep an eye on is the fact that Giannis and Steph [Curry] are both represented by the same agency – Octagon,” Fischer said. “We’ve seen these types of synergies make deals happen. Karl-Anthony Towns represented by CAA and the New York Knicks are rife with CAA clients. Cam Reddish, a Klutch client is still playing on the Los Angeles Lakers, starring [Klutch clients] Lebron James and Anthony Davis.

“XL has Nikola Jokic and it doesn’t seem to be such a coincidence that Russell Westbrook becomes an XL client. And low and behold the synergy there helps get Russell Westbrook to Denver… The fact that he’s represented by the same agency as Steph Curry, I think is just an important detail in all of this.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo contract: Three years, $175.3 million

Fischer believes that a team willing to give up key draft assets and players would want assurances. And the Warriors’ top player being represented by a potential top trade target certainly helps in back-channel talks. So what would it take to get a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade done?

To make the money and value work, the Golden State Warriors would probably include Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, and their first-round picks in 2025, ’27, and ’29. The Milwaukee Bucks would likely add a player line Marjon Beauchamp to the deal as well.

