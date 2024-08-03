Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill earns rare and shocking honor from fellow NFL players

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, it was revealed that players around the NFL not only believe Tyreek Hill is the best at his position, but they believe is the top player in the entire league.

If not for an ankle injury late in the season, Tyreek Hill would have had an outside chance of making some NFL history. No player has ever recorded a season with 2,000 or more receiving yards. The closest was Calvin Johnson when he posted 1,964 yards in 2012.

For much of the season, Hill was on pace to do the unthinkable. However, the final weeks of the season derailed those plans and instead, he finished with a still impressive 1,799 receiving yards. It helped him earn Pro Bowl honors for an eighth straight season and he was named an All-Pro for the fifth time.

Suffice it to say, the Dolphins receiver is the best past catcher in the game today. Yet, on Friday night Hill’s lore in the league reached a new peak ahead of the 2024 NFL season. Yesterday, the NFL Network revealed their top 100 players of 2024 list. The rankings are unique because they are not selected by a panel of analysts and retired NFL veterans but by current players.

Tyreek Hill stats (2024): 119 receptions, 1,799 receiving yards, 13 touchdowns, 15.1 yards per catch

Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill voted as the league’s best player by fellow NFL players

Well, this year’s list made some history. For the first time, a wide receiver was awarded the top spot, and that player was none other than Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill.

“Hill becomes the first wide receiver to grace the No. 1 spot in the Top 100’s 14-year history following a spectacular season when he flirted with Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving record (1,964),” NFL.com writer Michael Bacha wrote about Hill’s No. 1 ranking in a post on the site. “He led the league with 1,799 receiving yards (on 119 receptions) and 13 receiving touchdowns, but a late-season ankle injury hampered his run at history.

“It’s well known that speed is the name of Hill’s game, and the Dolphins exploited his skill set to perfection in 2023 with an incredible metric that best describes his prolific campaign: 602 receiving yards on quick passes (time to throw is less than 2.5 seconds) of 10-plus air yards, which was 308 yards more than the next pass catcher, per Next Gen Stats,” he added.

“Megatron’s record is no longer an impossible feat thanks to the four-time All-Pro; the same can now be said for wideouts yearning to reach the pinnacle of the Top 100, all thanks to the Cheetah.”

Tyreek Hill finished ahead of reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, and NFC Offensive Player of the Year Chrisitan McCaffrey. The complete top 10 can be found below.