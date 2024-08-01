Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill provides interesting update on contract talks

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike other star wide receivers, Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins is putting in work during training camp as he angles for a new contract.

Hill opted against holding out despite not being handed a lucrative long-term deal during the offseason. It comes at a time that we’re seeing top-end players at this position get paid big time.

The dynamic eight-time Pro Bowler is playing under a four-year, $120 million contract he signed with Miami back in March of 2022. At that time, he was the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL on a per-year basis.

After Justin Jefferson ($35 million per season) and A.J. Brown ($32 million) signed deals this past offseason, Hill is the fourth highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

That could soon change. Hill spoke with the media on Thursday and seemed to indicate something will get done here soon.

“My focus is on helping the team win games,” Tyreek Hill said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I know it’s gonna come. Whenever it happens. My agent is doing his thing, I just got done having a conversation with him. Conversations are positive right now, so we’re gonna keep it positive. Right now, I’m gonna keep practicing every day trying to help this team win games.”

That seems to be pretty positive news.

What a Tyreek Hill contract extension with the Miami Dolphins would look like

Jefferson’s four-year, $140 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings seems to be a nice place to start. At the very least, $35 million per season for the 30-year-old Hill.

He’s proven to be among the most-dynamic wide receivers in modern NFL history. Since being a fifth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft, Hill is averaging 90 receptions for nearly 1,300 yards with 10 touchdowns per season.

Tyreek Hill stats (2023): 119 receptions, 1,799 yards, 13 TD

This past season saw Hill lead the NFL in receiving yards. In his two seasons with Miami, the receiver has hauled in 238 passes for 3,509 yards and 20 touchdowns. He certainly deserves a raise.