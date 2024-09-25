NFL Week 4: 5 teams on upset alert, including the Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Week 3 was rather quiet on the upset front, but there were two notable ones that we got correct: the Green Bay Packers over the Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings over the Houston Texans. Minnesota demolished Houston, 34-7, while the Packers handled their business in Nashville against the Titans, 30-14. Who is on upset alert in Week 4? Let’s find out.

Philadelphia Eagles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Eagles are coming off a hard-fought 15-12 win on the road against the New Orleans Saints. Although their offense struggled to find a rhythm, they found their second gear late to pull off the win, thanks to their defense. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites against the Buccaneers this Sunday. On the side of the Bucs, they are coming off a disappointing 26-7 loss at home against the Denver Broncos. Every team has an off week here and there. It's a fresh week, so we have the Eagles on upset alert against Tampa. Why the Week 4 upset? The reason we believe the Eagles are ripe to be upset by the Bucs this weekend is due to the inconsistent play from the Eagles' defense. Last week was a surprisingly good performance, but can they put together good games consistently? The Bucs have a lot good weapons on offense to try to contain, primarily the dynamic receiver duo of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

Baltimore Ravens against the Buffalo Bills

This is going to be a fun game on Sunday. Both the Bills and Ravens are coming off of wins last week. Many people expect a postseason matchup between these two teams. Baltimore got their first win of the season against the Dallas Cowboys, 25-22. The Bills crushed the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football, 47-10. Additionally, Buffalo is one of five undefeated teams left in the NFL. This weekend, the Ravens are 2.5-point favorites against the Bills, but we have Baltimore on upset alert. Why the Week 4 upset? The reason we have the Ravens on upset alert is because of how amazing Josh Allen has played during the first three weeks. He has thrown seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. Furthermore, Buffalo leads the league in points scored through three games, tallying 112. This could be a high-scoring shootout.

Atlanta Falcons against the New Orleans Saints

A good old-fashioned NFC South showdown between the Falcons and Saints is coming up on Sunday. First, to touch on the Falcons side, they are coming off a tough loss at home against the Kansas City Chiefs, 22-17. New Orleans is coming off a 15-12 loss at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. Atlanta is favored by 1.5 against the Saints, but we have them on upset alert. Why the Week 4 upset? The reason we have the Falcons on upset alert is because of how great the Saints defense is. They've generated 11 sacks and five interceptions through three games. Kirk Cousins is prone to turning the ball over from time to time and has thrown three interceptions the first three games of the season. He could repeat his mistakes this Sunday too.

Green Bay Packers against the Minnesota Vikings

Whoever wins this NFC North game will claim first place in the division, pending the outcome of Seahawks-Lions on Monday Night Football. The Green Bay Packers are coming off a dominant defensive performance against the Tennessee Titans in a 30-14 win. Green Bay had eight sacks and three takeaways in this game. On the other side, the Minnesota Vikings have an extremely good defense in their own right and are coming off a dominant 34-7 win against the Houston Texans. However, this week Green Bay is on our list of upset alerts despite being a 2.5-point favorite at home. Why the Week 4 upset? The reason why Green Bay is on upset alert is because the Vikings defense is no joke. Over the first three games, Minnesota has allowed a total of 30 points. They've also had at least five sacks and an interception in every game. Green Bay is in for a major challenge this week, no matter who's under center playing quarterback.

Detroit Lions against the Seattle Seahawks

