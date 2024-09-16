NFL Week 2: 5 worst quarterback performances, including Brock Purdy

Sunday’s NFL Week 2 action included some absolutely brutal quarterback performances. Bryce Young continued to struggle for the Carolina Panthers in yet another blowout loss.
Speaking of struggles, Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis just did not have it in a narrow home loss to the New York Jets. These are among the five worst quarterback performances from NFL Week 2.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Let’s start with the obvious. Young’s early-career struggles continued big time on Sunday against what was a dominant Los Angeles Chargers defense. The former first-round pick from Alabama completed 18-of-26 passes for a mere 84 yards with an interception in the ugly 26-3 home loss. The youngster averaged a disastrous 2.7 net passing yards. Let that sink in for a second. That’d be a terrible number when it comes to the running game. He averaged this through the air in a 2024 NFL game. It led to widespread boos from Panthers fans in Carolina. Do you blame them?
Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
Will Levis just is not the answer in Nashville. Objectively, he will never be the answer. What we saw during NFL Week 2 against the New York Jets added another layer to this. Levis threw an interception and made a terrible decision, leading to a fumble with the Titans driving. This did not sit well with new Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan. He was seen cursing out his quarterback from the sidelines. Callahan also spoke on the mistake after the game, calling out Levis big time in the process. “He’s got to protect the ball better and it’s inexcusable to do those types of things,” Callahan said after the game.
Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
Young quarterbacks are going to have bad games. With just five career starts heading into Sunday’s road date with the Green Bay Packers, Anthony Richardson had yet to put up a stinker of a performance. That changed big time in a 16-10 loss to Green Bay. He completed just half of his 34 pass attempts with one touchdown and three ugly interceptions. Richardson also fumbled the ball twice. As noted above, young signal callers are entitled to terrible performances. But this cost Indianapolis the game. It also has the team at 0-2 on the campaign.
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
“We suck right now,” Trevor Lawrence told reporters after Jacksonville’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. The former No. 1 pick is not wrong. And in reality, it starts with the high-priced quarterback. He completed a mere 14-of-30 passes without a touchdown or an interception as the Jags lost by the score of 18-13 at home. He also fumbled the ball as the former Clemson star was under pressure throughout. Through two games this season, Lawrence has thrown one touchdown. Jacksonville is also averaging a mere 15 points per game.
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Through two games this season, it seems as if Brock Purdy has taken a step back. That was magnified in an ugly 23-17 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Without star running back Christian McCaffrey in the mix, Purdy was a mistake waiting to happen. That included throwing an interception and losing a fumble. Purdy also missed several wide open targets throughout the game. Sure, it did not help that he was sacked six times. But Purdy did not do the 49ers any favors on Sunday.