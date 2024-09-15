Will Levis experiment is over, it’s time for the Tennessee Titans to tank

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the second consecutive game to open the season, Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis just did not have it.

The former second-round pick from Tennessee completed 19-of-28 passes for 192 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 24-17 home loss to the New York Jets. That came on the heels of Levis throwing two picks in Tennessee’s season-opening defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bears.

Levis’ decision making remained terrible on Sunday. This lost fumble in the red zone is the latst example of that.

New Titans head coach Brian Callahan was not having any of it, throwing f-bombs in Levis’ direction after that turnover.

Avoiding a turnover here would have led to the Titans taking at least a 10-0 lead at home against the Jets. Instead, they came away with zero points. Callahan even called Levis out after the game.

“He’s got to protect the ball better and it’s inexcusable to do those types of things,” Callahan said after the game.

Levis would ultimately throw an interception on the next Titans possession, leading to a touchdown for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. This completely changed the trajectory of the game.

Will Levis is not the answer for the Tennessee Titans

It must be noted that Callahan inherited Levis after he came over from the Cincinnati Bengals this past offseason. He has no built-in relationship with the quarterback.

From a broader perspective, it might now be time for the Titans to think long-term. They are 0-2 within the confines of a competitive AFC South that includes the upstart Houston Texans.

Tennessee now has a stretch of games against the Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. It’s not a stretch to say that this team could be 0-7 before a Nov. 3 date with the New England Patriots.

If that is indeed that case, the Titans should tank. The NFL trade deadline comes two days after that Patriots game. Why not sell off some veteran assets for draft capital?

At that point, Tennessee could secure a high first-round pick to acquire that potential new franchise quarterback. Quinn Ewers, Shedeur Sanders, Carson Beck, Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart would all be possibilities.