10 Steps to becoming a NASCAR driver in 2024

For many motorsport fans, becoming a NASCAR driver, or helping your child become one, is a dream. It involves a combination of hard work, dedication, and, most definitely, strategic planning. Breaking into the world of NASCAR can be a difficult thing, but by following the right steps and studying the paths of today’s NASCAR stars you can improve your chances. Here are 10 steps to help you become a NASCAR driver

Step 1: Start young with Go-Kart Racing

Some NASCAR champions such as Jeff Gordon and Joey Logano, started their careers in racing at a young age, with go-karting. Go-karting teaches the fundamentals of racing and racing techniques including car handling and strategies. All of that is done in a safe but still competitive environment. The best thing about it, is starting early helps set up a solid foundation and have practical experience early on.

Step 2: Progress to Midget and Quarter Midget Racing

Following go-karts, the natural progression is to advance to midget and quarter-midget cars. Young talents were discovered this way and started practicing with fellow racers making a name for themselves, including NASCAR legend Tony Stewart. These are small but powerful cars that offer a harder racing challenge and assist in polishing the precision required in large automobiles.

Step 3: Join a local Racing League

To gain more experience, one should join a local racing league. Dale Earnhardt Jr. started his racing career at small tracks to get racing experience as well as build his reputation. Here, local leagues are a big deal because they give one an opportunity to race more frequently, interact with other drivers, and even deal with different racing teams.

Step 4: Compete in Late Model Racing

Competing in Late Model Racing is a major way of promoting yourself to the next level. This category saw many drivers, for instance, Kyle Larson, do very well. The Late Model cars are somewhat closer to the cars run in the NASCAR series, giving valuable experience of high-speed racing and rather complex car setups.

Step 5: Build a Strong Support Network

The racing industry is connection-based, so those who want to succeed in it should not underestimate networking. Like many successful racers, Kevin Harvick made a career-defining break early on in his career thanks to his connections made early on. Attend racing events, interact with professionals within the racing industry, and build relationships with sponsors. Having a strong network leads to opportunities and sponsorships, which are necessary for the development of a NASCAR career.

Step 6: Attend Racing Schools and get a NASCAR License

Certain schools like the Richard Petty Driving Experience or the NASCAR Technical Institute, offer special programs. These schools are practical and provide the information that a person needs to be able to get a job in NASCAR. Also, obtaining a NASCAR license is necessary to participate in official race events.

Step 7: Gain Experience in the ARCA Series

The ARCA Menards Series is considered a developmental racing series through which many drivers including Chase Elliott have transitioned. Racing in ARCA prepares drivers for the larger tracks and allows the drivers to move up to the NASCAR Xfinity or Cup Series.

Step 8: Secure Sponsorships

Racing is a very expensive sport and thus getting sponsors is essential. Sponsorship deals were a major factor that provided much backing in the early phase of Denny Hamlin's career. Create an outstanding marketing plan, set up a social media presence that increases your popularity, and engage with potential sponsors to launch your racing career.

Step 9: Join a Development Program

Most of the leading NASCAR teams like Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing have driver development programs for young drivers. Joining one of these programs grants opportunities to use the best equipment, to train, and to learn from the best. Programs such as these worked in favor of drivers such as William Byron.

Step 10: Compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series