The 5 best NASCAR races to watch again

NASCAR races are all about enjoying them live. However, some races are more of a spectacle, whether you’ve seen them before or not, some races are definitely worth rewatching. Here are five amazing NASCAR races to watch again.

5. The 2011 Ford 400

Credit: USA Today Network

The Ford 400 of November 2011 at Homestead-Miami Speedway was a rain-affected and eventful season-finale to the Sprint Cup Series. Tony Stewart came out of the race as the winner and the champion in the most intense face-offs with Carl Edwards. The race was twisted and turned and at some point, Stewart was out of the top 10 due to slow pit stops and air gun problems. Despite those problems, great strategic fuel management and timely cautions helped Stewart to stay competitive throughout the race. Stewart and Edwards were equal on points at the end of the race and the season. But Stewart won more races -five- in the season, and that was enough to give him the championship. This made him the first owner-driver to win the championship since Alan Kulwicki in 1992. Related: 10 best NASCAR drivers of all time

4. The 1998 Daytona 500

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most famous races in NASCAR history was the 1998 Daytona 500. This was because of the triumph of Dale Earnhardt Sr. He tried 20 times for 20 years, and came close to winning the Daytona 500 many times before finally achieving it. The “Intimidator” led for 107 laps and pretty much proved his skills as one of the best restrictor-plate racers ever. The race itself was calm with only three cautions and it finished under the yellow flag. Earnhardt’s win was sweet as it was achieved after a 59-race drought and at a time when people had started to question whether he could still be a top performer. It was an emotional win, and every crew member from all the teams came to congratulate him on Victory Lane. This was the celebration of the driver’s career at the Daytona International Speedway. Related: Top 10 NASCAR drivers by career earnings

3. The 2001 Cracker Barrel 500

Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

This Cracker Barrel 500 in Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 2001 was very emotional and had one a memorable finish. Kevin Harvick was driving the №29 car for Richard Childress Racing — Dale Eernhardt’s car. He got his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in a very tight finish, with the difference being only 0.006 seconds- the second-closest finish in NASCAR. This win was especially meaningful after the loss of Dale Earnhardt in the Daytona 500 earlier in the year. Harvick’s win was a form of healing for many NASCAR fans. The race was closely contested, with Jeff Gordon spending most of his time leading, with the final fight between Harvick and Gordon, among other drivers. There was a touching tribute for Earnhardt on the third lap. Fans raised a three-finger salute and released 7000 balloons in his honor. Harvick’s aggressive and spirited performance imitating Earnhardt kindled the feel of the rising NASCAR star in him. And he proved to be an heir to the legacy of “The Intimidator.” Related: The 6 greatest NASCAR rivalries that defined eras

2. The 2015 Goody’s Headache Relief Shot 500

Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

The Goody’s Headache Relief Shot 500 at the Martinsville is famous for being Jeff Gordon’s last racing victory. It also locked his position in the Championship 4 race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. This race also has one of the most infamous moments in the season. Matt Kenseth, who was multiple laps down, deliberately drove his car into Joey Logano’s car in retaliation for an earlier incident in the season. Indeed, it greatly affected the championship because Logano failed to qualify for the Championship 4. This race is very interesting to rewatch due to the controversy surrounding it and Gordon’s emotional win. Related: 7 Most controversial moments in NASCAR history

1. The 1984 Talladega 500

Credit: Ricky Rogers / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK