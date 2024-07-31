Justin Fields Steelers training camp buzz grows louder, intensifying talk he’ll beat Russell Wilson for QB1 spot

Credit: Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

There was already speculation that Pittsburgh Steelers training camp could see a serious quarterback battle between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. And the former first-round pick is already making a strong case to be the starter in Week 1.

When the Steelers signed Russell Wilson in free agency, it was an understandable move. Their QB situation was messy in 2023, and many around the league believe the future Hall-of-Famer still has good years left in him if put in the right situation.

However, the organization stunned the football world when they surprisingly traded for Chicago Bears starting signal caller Justin Fields. It set up a very interesting QB battle in camp. But from the start, the Steelers tried to frame the situation as Wilson being the starter until further notice.

Well, Fields is giving Pittsburgh coaches a lot to think about. With Wilson sidelined due to a calf injury, the 25-year-old took first-team reps and reportedly did not disappoint.

Justin Fields shows out at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp practices

“Justin Fields looks the best he has all camp in [Tuesday 7 shots drills], capping it off with a designed run to score. The offense wins 4-3. Faked the handoff to Warren, then ran in on the right,” ESPN Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor wrote on X. Fields’ first-team units scored on 4 of 5 attempts.”

Before the strong showing in practice, ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano added to the narrative that Fields has a serious chance to beat out the nine-time Pro Bowler in Steelers training camp.

Justin Fields stats (2023): 3,219 total yards, 20 total touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 86.3 passer rating

“Fields definitely has work to do to catch Wilson in the race for the starting job, but the Steelers are open-minded about his ability to do so,” he wrote late last week. “The important thing to keep in mind here is that the Steelers have no prior connection to either of these quarterbacks and no compelling financial commitment that would lead them to favor one over the other.

“So when they say it’s an open competition and Fields has a chance, believe them.”

Pittsburgh’s preseason schedule begins on August 9 against the Houston Texans.

