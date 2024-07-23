New rumor claims Pittsburgh Steelers, and New England Patriots willing to pay absurd ‘magic number’ to make Brandon Aiyuk trade

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are reportedly favorites in the Brandon Aiyuk trade sweepstakes. And it seems the reason why is their willingness to give him the massive long-term contract extension the talented wide receiver is looking for.

Training camps are opening around the NFL this week, and one of the biggest stories around the league is the future of San Francisco 49ers star receiver Brandon Aiyuk. After weeks of speculation and failed contract talks, the 26-year-old officially requested a trade earlier this month.

The 49ers organization has put out the word that they have no intention of moving the pass catcher. However, that is what they have been saying for months, yet they reportedly listened to trade offers nonetheless in recent months. Earlier this week, Pro Football Talk NFL insider Mike Florio claimed that San Francisco spoke with at least five teams before the 2024 NFL Draft and wasn’t far off on making a trade happen.

One key element in making a deal realistic was if interested teams were willing to pay the “magic number” Aiyuk wanted in a new contract. Florio claims that the number is $28 million annually. That would make him one of the five highest-paid receivers in the game despite never earning Pro Bowl honors.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, and Washington Commanders were believed to be among the teams willing to pay the cost to land Aiyuk. Unfortunately, all of those conversations died when those organizations were not willing to meet the sizable trade cost the 49ers had.

Those three teams are sure to still be interested in landing Aiyuk if his current franchise is willing to pull the trigger on a blockbuster deal before the 2024 NFL season kicks off in September.

