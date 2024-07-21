New England Patriots offer to San Francisco 49ers for Brandon Aiyuk trade revealed

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk popped up in NFL trade rumors months ago, with speculation that he wanted out if he couldn’t land a new contract. Following failed negotiations over several months with the club, San Francisco’s star receiver has now requested a trade.

Aiyuk, age 26, certainly understands he has little control over the situation. He’s under contract for a $14.124 million salary this season and the 49ers can prevent him from reaching NFL free agency in 2025 thanks to the franchise tag. However, Aiyuk wants out of San Francisco.

Brandon Aiyuk stats (ESPN): 75 receptions, 1,342 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 17.9 ypr

Aiyuk’s name had been prevalent in NFL rumors before his formal trade request. San Francisco received inquiries from half a dozen teams, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders floated as the likeliest landing spots. However, another club made an offer to San Francisco.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the New England Patriots offers San Francisco a second-round pick ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in exchange for Aiyuk.

The proposal obviously wasn’t strong enough for San Francisco to give it much consideration. As for what the 49ers front office is looking for, in the unlikely event they trade Aiyuk, reports earlier this offseason noted the team wanted the 17th overall pick and additional compensation from the Jacksonville Jaguars for Aiyuk.

No deal ever came to fruition and it’s widely believed that San Francisco will hold Aiyuk through the 2024 NFL season. Things will get a lot more interesting in 2025, with San Francisco expected to choose between keeping one of Aiyuk and All-Pro offensive weapon Deebo Samuel with the other being traded.