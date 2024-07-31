Late hit on Justin Fields sparks huge fight in Pittsburgh Steelers training camp

Credit: Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

Emotions are running high in the heat of the summer during Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. A quarterback competition is brewing between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. However, early absences due to a calf injury have slowed Wilson’s progress. That only means more playing time for the former Chicago Bears dual-threat quarterback.

Pittsburgh Steelers fight breaks out after Justin Fields hit

On Wednesday, Justin Fields was back at it, practicing with the Pittsburgh Steelers offense, where he could be seen using his mobility on a QB keeper. Fields displayed his trademark speed that helped him rush for 1,143 yards in 2022, but at the end of the play, Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts decided to hit the QB, knocking Fields to the ground.

While the contact may have been a simple mistake or possibly done out of sheer frustration, the Steelers’ offense didn’t take kindly to the late hit. As soon as the hit landed, multiple Steelers got involved in a classic training camp fight.

THINGS GETTING HEATED 🍿



AFC Northing football isn’t soft pic.twitter.com/5GA264nrnO — PickensBurgh🫡 (Tino) (@PickensBurgh) July 31, 2024

Thankfully, the fight didn’t last long, and Fields was smart enough to stay out of harm’s way. But we’re guessing Mike Tomlin didn’t have any issues seeing his players show some grit, even if it meant risking injury. Let’s just hope no one got hurt on this one.

Since it doesn’t appear that Fields or anyone else got hurt, the Steelers may have escaped criticism from Coach Tomlin, but if there’s one thing he’s likely not happy about, it’s seeing his quarterback take a dirty hit.

