How To Watch Washington Huskies Football in 2024

The 2024 season marks a big shift for the Washington Huskies: this year, they join the Big Ten conference after years of competing with the Pac-12. After coming in first in the Pac-12 last season, fans want to know if their Huskies will still fight as ferociously against new opponents. Unless you live nearby or love to travel, the closest you’ll get to the action is watching games live on TV, so make sure you have the right live TV streaming platform before the season begins!

Although times and channels still need to be announced, check out the latest schedule for the Washington Huskies this season.

Date Opposing Team Time Channel Saturday, August 31 Weber State 11:00 p.m. Big Ten Network Saturday, September 7 Eastern Michigan 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network Saturday, September 14 Washington State 3:30 p.m. Peacock Saturday, September 21 Northwestern TBD Friday, September 27 Rutgers 8:00 p.m. Fox Saturday, October 5 Michigan TBD Saturday, October 12 Iowa TBD Saturday, October 26 Indiana TBD Saturday, November 2 USC TBD Saturday, November 9 Penn State TBD Friday, November 15 UCLA 9:00 p.m. Fox Saturday, November 30 Oregon TBD *All times are Eastern.

If you’re looking for Washington Huskies football games, you can find them on Big Ten Network and Fox. Select games will also stream on Peacock.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Big Ten Network ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Fox ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓* ✓ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch Washington Huskies football with DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Entertainment

Entertainment Price: $79.99 per month

$79.99 per month Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: Big Ten Network and Fox

You can get both channels you need to watch Washington Huskies games so far this upcoming season with the Entertainment plan from DIRECTV STREAM. College football fans, rejoice: you’ll find ESPNU, ACC Network, and SEC Network, too, alongside a full host of sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), Fox Sports 2 (FS2), NFL Network, NBA TV, and more.

DIRECTV STREAM subscribers will also find a complete set of local networks like ABC, CBS, and NBC next to national news and entertainment favorites like CNN and Disney Channel. If you spend a lot of time worrying about missing your favorite live content, you won't have to with DIRECTV STREAM — all plans include unlimited cloud DVR storage that will save your recordings for nine months.

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: Big Ten Network and Fox

Fubo was designed specifically for sports fans, and that makes it a no-brainer for Washington Huskies fans. Fubo offers both Big Ten Network and Fox, as well as the classic lineup of local networks like ABC, NBC, and CBS, as well as a big chunk of news and entertainment channels. Die-hard college football fans will rally behind the inclusion of ESPNU, SEC Network, and ACC Network. If that isn’t enough, you’ll find almost every sports channel you can think of and even a few you probably couldn’t — Fubo manages to offer everything from ESPN and FS1 to Chess TV and Billiard TV.

With so much sports content on offer, you'd have to plan your life around it so as not to miss anything. Fortunately, Fubo plans all include unlimited cloud DVR storage. If you manage to run out of things to watch, you'll have a pretty lengthy on-demand selection to sift through, too.

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV Bundle

Hulu + Live TV Bundle Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: Big Ten Network and Fox

Hulu + Live TV, like Fubo and DIRECTV STREAM, offers both channels that broadcast Washington Huskies football games — Fox and Big Ten Network. Hulu + Live TV also offers a similar host of news, entertainment, and sports channels, even for college football fans. You’ll find ACC Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network for your college football needs, as well as ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and more for the rest of your sports needs. Hulu + Live TV even includes unlimited cloud DVR storage, too.

Where Hulu + Live TV stands apart from the rest is its on-demand library. Hulu’s swath of award-winning originals can’t be found anywhere else, so if you want to keep up on “The Bear” or “Shogun,” Hulu is the only place to do so.

Suggested Plan: Sling Blue with Sports Extra add-on

Sling Blue with Sports Extra add-on Price: $51 per month

$51 per month Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: Fox (in select markets), Big Ten Network

If your budget matters more than having access to tons of sports networks, Sling TV might offer all that you need. With Sling Blue, you get Fox (in select markets), so you’ll catch at least a couple of Huskies games. Sling Blue also includes FS1 and NFL Network, so you’ll have more than just Fox to tide you over. Also, to access Big Ten Network, subscribers will have to get the Sling Blue Sports Extra add-on for an additional monthly cost.

If you bundle Sling Orange with your Sling Blue, you get ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 for even more sports channels. With such a focused channel lineup, you don’t need unlimited DVR storage — Sling TV plans include 50 hours of DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to 200 for an extra monthly fee, but they don’t automatically delete your recordings after any period of time.

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: Big Ten Network and Fox

Like most others on our list, YouTube TV offers both Big Ten Network and Fox, so you’ll get access to some televised Washington Huskies game. College football fans get ACC Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network, too, right next to national sports favorites like ESPN, ESPN 2, FS1, and FS2. YouTube TV’s channel list also includes the usual fare — news and entertainment networks we’re used to seeing, like CNN, Fox News, Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, and more.

There's a lot to try and watch with YouTube TV, but the included unlimited cloud DVR storage gives you an extra nine months to watch anything you'd otherwise miss without it.

Suggested Plan: Premium

Premium Price: $7.99

$7.99 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: N/A

If the Washington State game is the only game that matters to you, you can get it with Peacock for a much lower price than any other streaming service. You won’t get the breadth of content offered by the other services on our list, but you will get an on-demand library with favorites like “The Office” and “Parks & Rec.” You won’t get access to DVR storage, which is something to consider if it matters to you.

FAQ

How can I watch the Washington game without cable?

Washington Huskies games can be found on streaming services like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and more. Many of these services offer access to every televised Huskies game.

Can I watch college football on ESPN Plus?

Yes, you can watch college football on ESPN Plus. However, you might not find any live Huskies games. Check back on the 2024 schedule to see which networks are broadcasting games that are currently TBD.

Where can I listen to Huskies football?

For a truly old-school experience, you can listen to Huskies football on the radio at KJR 950AM, Seattle’s Sports Radio.

