How To Watch The San Diego Padres: Best Options 2024

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Yuki Matsui, Manuel Machado, and the rest of the Pads are off to a decent 2024 season. While the team is 19-20 after about five weeks of play, they’re still in second place in the National League West, just a handful of games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

Will the team make it to the MLB playoffs this year? Only time, sweat, and tears will tell.

Local fans can watch on a direct app, and other fans can keep up with some national networks or the MLB.TV app. The San Diego Padres will also be featured on Apple TV+ for select games during the 2024 season.

What Channels Are San Diego Padres Games On

For local fans, most games during the season will be on the MLB San Diego Padres regional sports network (RSN.) The team has games featured on MLB Network, Fox, ESPN, ESPN Plus, and Apple TV+. The Padres also have a direct-to-consumer app called Padres.TV.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV MLB San Diego Padres ✔ ✔ MLB Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fox ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN Plus ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

How to watch the San Diego Padres on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Price: $108.99

Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days



DIRECTV STREAM has Fox, ESPN, and MLB Network for nationally broadcast Padres games. If you live within the local Padres coverage area, you can also tune into the Padres RSN, which you’ll get with the Choice package or higher. The Choice, Ultimate, and Premier packages have the most professional baseball action.

In addition to pro baseball, DIRECTV STREAM also offers sports coverage on channels like NFL Network, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, NBA TV, CBS Sports Network, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and Fox Sports 2 (FS2). DIRECTV STREAM currently has a five-day free trial, and customers always get unlimited cloud DVR.

Watch the San Diego Padres on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Fubo has Padres RSN content, which makes the platform a top choice for Pads fans. The streaming service has a serious focus on sports, so it’s no surprise that it also has a ton of other networks with collegiate and professional sports. You can choose between the Pro, Elite, and Premier plans when you sign up for Fubo, all of which currently have a seven-day free trial. Plus, you get unlimited Cloud DVR storage.

Other sports networks on Fubo include NFL Network, FS1, Fox Soccer Plus, Big Ten Network, Golf Channel, and Court Sports Network. The Sports Lite Add-on gives you access to even more including MLB Network for nationally broadcast Padres games, NHL Network, and NBA TV.

Watch the San Diego Padres on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Hulu + Live TV is the only live TV streaming service that includes ESPN Plus as a part of its service. However, you will need to supplement your plan with MLB.TV if you want to watch all the local games. For nationally aired games, Hulu + Live TV has MLB Network, Fox, and ESPN. You can also catch MLB games on TBS.

As a Hulu + Live TV customer, you’ll only have one channel lineup option. The good news is that the channel list includes FS1, FS2, NFL Network, TNT, ESPN2, Big Ten Network, and SEC Network. You can get even more coverage with a Sports Add-on that has NFL RedZone, FanDuel TV, and more. You’ll also get the entire Hulu on-demand library and unlimited Cloud DVR space.

Watch the San Diego Padres on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Price: $55

Free Trial: N/A

If you’re a Padres fan on a budget, you may want to check out Sling TV. The provider is the most affordable cable replacement by far, though it doesn’t have as many channels as competitors. You can get ESPN and MLB Network (with an add-on), and Fox is available on Sling Blue in some markets. The Sling Blue plan also carries TBS and FS1. Meanwhile, Sling Orange has ESPN and TBS. A combined Sling Orange & Blue package is also on the menu.

Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Orange & Blue all have Sports Extra add-ons available if you’re willing to cough up a few more dollars each month. These extras give you MLB Network, as well as MLB Network Strike Zone. Add-ons also feature other pro sports on networks, including NHL Network, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, and Golf Channel. Sling TV offers 50 hours of DVR storage to all customers and 200 hours with DVR Extra. There currently isn’t a Sling TV free trial, but you can usually get a discount on your first month of service.

Watch the San Diego Padres on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

YouTube TV has ESPN and Fox for Padres games, but the provider no longer has MLB Network, even with an add-on. That being said, the one plan available does have a good lineup with a healthy mix of sports, news, and entertainment. Plus, you can take advantage of Key Plays and Stats views during live MLB games. There is a short 20-minute trial to test out the platform, and you get unlimited DVR storage.

YouTube TV has NFL Network, FS2, SEC Network, the CBS Sports Network, and the Tennis Channel. The paid sports add-on is called Sports Plus and gives you NFL RedZone, Fox Soccer Plus, Billiard TV, FanDuel TV, Fight Network, and more. YouTube TV is also the exclusive home of the NFL Sunday Ticket, if you’re looking for more sports after MLB season.

Watch games on Apple TV+

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $9.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Apple TV+ will air two exclusive MLB games every Friday night this baseball season. The Padres appear once on the schedule, opposing the Boston Red Sox in June. If you take advantage of the seven-day free trial for new customers, you can watch it for free.

The Apple TV+ app is compatible with a wide variety of devices. In addition to Apple devices, you can download it to Amazon Fire TV Sticks, Amazon Fire TVs, PlayStations, Xbox gaming consoles, smart TVs from Samsung and LG, Roku devices, and Chromecast with Google TV.

How to Watch San Diego Padres Games Out-of-Market with MLB.TV

Suggested Plan: Single Team

Price: $119.99/year

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Every out-of-market Padres game can be found on MLB.TV to watch, so this might be a good option for fans who don’t have access to Padres.TV. If you live in the San Diego Padres local coverage area, you can get a MLB.TV team pass this season just for Padres games. It’s fast to sign up for MLB TV on the MLB website or add it as an Amazon Prime channel.

FAQ

What streaming service carries the San Diego Padres?

Local Padres games air on Padres.TV, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo. Nationally broadcast games are available on Fox, ESPN, and MLB Network. The team will also be featured on ESPN Plus and Apple TV Plus during the 2024 season.

Can I watch the Padres on Hulu?

Hulu+ Live TV carries Padres games on ESPN, Fox and MLB Network. You can also use the free ESPN Plus subscription that comes with Hulu + Live TV for additional coverage.

Are the Padres on cable in 2024?

The Padres air locally on Padres.TV. The team will also have some games air on ESPN, ESPN Plus, MLB Network, Fox, and Apple TV Plus.