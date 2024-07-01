How To Watch The Phoenix Suns: Best Options for 2024

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Fueled by Kevin Durant’s stellar play, the Suns had a solid season that ended with the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Now, fans are looking ahead to next season.

If you want to catch the Phoenix Suns live, we’ll show you how. Our guide shows you which channels you need and the best platforms for your needs. Whether you’re using satellite service or a sports streaming platform, check and make sure you have all the channels you need to see if the Suns can win it all.

What Channels Are Phoenix Suns Games On

Local fans can stream Suns games on Bally Sports Arizona. However, to catch postseason action and nationally aired games, you’ll also need a service provider that carries ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. Below is a look at how the providers stack up in channel offerings:

DISH DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ABC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓* ✓ NBA TV ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ TNT ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Bally Sports Arizona ✓ ✓ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch the Phoenix Suns on DISH (Featured partner)

Suggested Plan: America’s Top 120

America’s Top 120 Price: $84.99

$84.99 Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, and TNT

DISH gives you a traditional way to watch Suns games live. DISH offers three plans and a two-year price lock guarantee, meaning what you pay now is what you’ll pay near the end of the term.

On top of that, each plan comes with a free Google voice remote, 2,000 hours of DVR space, and free installation. For Suns fans, you can stream some of the biggest games of the season on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. Unfortunately, DISH doesn’t carry Bally Sports Arizona for watching regular season games.

Read our full DISH review here.

Watch the Phoenix Suns on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Yes, 5-Days Channels Included: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the best options for catching every game this season. The streaming service has all the channels you’ll need, including local channels and Bally Sports Arizona, in its Choice package.

The service also offers unlimited DVR and simultaneous streaming at home, making it a great option for families. You’ll also be able to record every Suns game and rewatch your favorite highlights on your time. And if you are a fan of other sports, the diverse channel offerings will be right up your alley. With choices like the Big Ten Network and MLB TV, you can stream games live or catch classic replays.

Read our full DIRECTV STREAM review here.

Watch the Phoenix Suns on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

Like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo is one of the only live TV streaming services to include Bally Sports channels in its lineup, making it a great option for Phoenix Suns fans. The basic Pro plan includes ABC, ESPN, and Bally Sports Arizona. Note that you’ll pay a regional sports fee on top of your monthly subscription cost if you live in an area where an RSN is available.

However, the service is missing Turner channels, including TNT. This means you might miss an occasional matchup airing on that channel. Still, the service offers many of the channels you need and a bevy of other entertainment options at a reasonable price.

Read our full Fubo review here.

Watch the Phoenix Suns on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Yes, 3-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Hulu + Live TV is an option that’s popular among both sports fans and families. With your subscription, you get more than 95 live channels, including ABC, ESPN, and TNT, along with access to a massive on-demand library.

Unfortunately, the plan does not include Bally Sports channels. However, your subscription does include a subscription to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, so there’s plenty of content for the whole family. Hulu + Live TV has unlimited DVR for recording games.

Read our full Hulu review here.

Watch the Phoenix Suns on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras

Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras Price: $55 + $15 (Sports Extras)

$55 + $15 (Sports Extras) Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC*, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

This live TV streaming service provides an excellent platform for sports fans and solves the question of how to watch the Phoenix Suns games. Users will find ESPN and TNT with a base Sling Orange plan, and you can add NBA TV with either Sling Orange or Sling Blue as part of the Sports Extra package. In certain areas, Sling TV can even offer ABC, giving you every network you need to catch a Suns game livestream. Enter your zipcode on the Sling homepage to see exactly which channels you can get in your area.

In addition, the Sling TV channel list includes numerous entertainment and news networks, like CNN, Food Network, and Nick Jr. Sling TV is a budget-friendly option for Suns fans to consider.

Read our full Sling TV review here.

Watch the Phoenix Suns on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

YouTube TV does not offer Bally Sports Arizona, but it does include every network featuring national Suns broadcasts for the season. You’ll get a lineup of over 100 channels, including networks like ESPN, NBA TV, TBS, TNT, CNN, and all your top local channels.

You’ll also get unlimited cloud DVR space to record games and your favorite shows. And if you want to stream out-of-market games on NBA League Pass, you can add it to your YouTube TV subscription for as low as $14.99 per month.

Read our full YouTube TV review here.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns Games Out-of-Market with NBA League Pass

For Suns fans living outside of Arizona, NBA League Pass is a smart option to consider. It gives you access to all Phoenix games which are not airing on national networks first. It even includes some unique features, like the ability to stream in-arena content during commercial breaks.

The base plan gives you one stream for $14.99 per month. NBA League Pass Premium gives you three streams at the same time and access to in-arena content for $22.99 per month.

FAQ

Who carries the Phoenix Suns?

Bally Sports Arizona carries many of the Suns games for local fans. However, if you don’t live in Arizona, catch games on ESPN, TNT, ABC, and NBA TV.

Can I watch NBA games on YouTube?

You’ll need YouTube’s live TV service. While you can use YouTube to watch highlights, to stream games live you’ll need a streaming platform or DISH.

How can I watch the NBA for free?

Take advantage of any free trials live streaming providers offer you. Many will give you up to a week to test drive their services, allowing you to catch Suns games with no commitments or money on your part. Just be sure to cancel your trial before it expires.