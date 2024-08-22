How To Watch Bally Sports Networks in 2024

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

This post was written in partnership with DIRECTV

Bally Sports Networks is a go-to for in-depth, comprehensive sports coverage and gives fans access to their favorite local teams and events. As regional sports networks (RSNs), Bally Sports channels provide a range of programming, from live broadcasts of MLB, NBA, and NHL games to in-depth pre-game and post-game analysis, as well as exclusive interviews with players and coaches.

To watch Bally Sports, you’ll need access through a participating cable or satellite provider, or you can stream it via services like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, or the Bally Sports Plus app. Keep in mind that availability varies by region, so make sure to check if your local Bally Sports channel carries the specific teams and sports you’re interested in. Read on to find out how to watch Bally Sports without cable this year, or find your specific region below to learn more about your options.

Which streaming services offer Bally Sports?

DIRECTV DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Bally Sports ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch Bally Sports on DIRECTV (Featured partner)

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $84.99

$84.99 Free Trial: No

Reports of traditional cable’s death have been greatly exaggerated, especially because DIRECTV remains one of the most popular satellite providers on the market. Subscribers can choose from four English-language plans, starting with the Entertainment package, which provides 90-plus channels. Fans looking for the extensive local coverage offered by Bally Sports should upgrade to the Choice plan for a slightly extra monthly cost.

Although you’ll pay a higher price tag, you get a lot of value with other sports channels and programming. In addition to mainstream essentials like ESPN, ESPN2, and Fox Sports 1 (FS1), subscribers also gain access to the ACC Network, Big Ten Network, MLB Network, SEC Network, and many more. Plus, if you add Sports Pack to your package, you’ll get NFL RedZone, NBA TV, and NHL Network.

New DIRECTV subscribers have the choice of setting up service via satellite or their home internet. If you opt for service with your internet connection, the DIRECTV Gemini device will allow you to access popular streaming apps, watch in 4K, and much more.

Watch Bally Sports on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes

If you want a traditional TV experience without the cable installation fees, equipment fees, and other headaches, DIRECTV STREAM is for you. The live TV streaming service offers a no-contract, no-hidden-fees model that provides consumers with ease and flexibility. The format is pretty similar to that of its satellite counterpart, which would make this a seamless and familiar transition for those looking to switch over from cable.

DIRECTV STREAM’s plans also start with the Entertainment plan, but Bally Sports is available with the Choice plan upgrade. On the plus side, subscribers don’t need to pay a regional sports fee. You can also enjoy tons of pro and college sports across a slew of channels like ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, FS1, ESPNU, NBA TV, MLB Network, and more. Plus, with DIRECTV STREAM, there’s no cap on the number of hours you can record, thanks to the unlimited cloud DVR storage.

How to watch Bally Sports with Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Fubo has a well-earned reputation as the most well-rounded live TV streaming service for sports coverage. The platform was once soccer-centric but has branched out to embrace everything from high-profile professional sports to niche events. One of the advantages that Fubo has over DIRECTV STREAM is the inclusion of RSNs in every plan. This means the basic Pro plan starts subscribers off with Bally Sports Networks, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and more. There is one caveat: an extra monthly regional sports fee, depending on your location.

Fubo recently joined the ranks of DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV by offering unlimited cloud DVR storage. And best of all, recordings never expire.

How to watch Bally Sports on the app

Suggested Plan: N/A

N/A Price: $19.99

$19.99 Free Trial: Yes

The Bally Sports Plus app allows fans to watch live games, pre- and post-game shows, interviews, and much more coverage surrounding their favorite local teams. Only certain MLB games and teams are available to watch through the app. However, Bally Sports Plus offers coverage across professional leagues like the NBA, WNBA, and NHL.

The app is available on iOS and Android. All you have to do is download the Bally Sports app for free from the App Store or Google Play, then create an account and select your plan if you’re a new subscriber. If you already have Bally Sports with a TV provider, you’ll log into the app using your credentials, select your favorite teams, and start streaming.

FAQ

Is Bally Sports on any streaming service?

Bally Sports is available on two live TV streaming services: DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo.

Does Amazon Prime have Bally Sports?

Bally Sports is not available yet on Amazon Prime Video. In 2024, Amazon announced a minority stake in Diamond Sports Group, Bally Sports’ owner. Once an agreement is finalized, Bally Sports Plus will be available on Amazon Prime Video, and professional and collegiate sports will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

How much is Bally Sports per month?

Viewers can access their local Bally Sports channel through the company’s own direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service, Bally Sports Plus. A monthly subscription starts at $19.99 per month.