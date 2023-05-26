How To Watch The FIFA Women’s World Cup: Best Options 2023

Wondering how to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup? This summer, tune in to a historic FIFA Women’s World Cup. This year marks the first Women’s World Cup to feature 32 teams (previously 24) and the first World Cup in history — men’s or women’s — hosted by multiple countries. Australia will host the Asian Confederation, while New Zealand is set to host the Oceanic Confederation.

If you’re an avid soccer fan, you’ll undoubtedly want to watch the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) defend its title. After the USWNT won the previous two Women’s World Cups in 2019 and 2015, it’s hard to believe USA soccer fans and athletes alike aren’t jonesing for a three-peat.

Where can you stream the FIFA Women’s World Cup?

What channels air the FIFA Women’s World Cup?

Luckily for soccer fans, the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is on two of the most easily accessible networks: Fox, which gets 29 matches, and Fox Sports 1 (FS1), which airs the remaining 35 matches. Fox and FS1 come included in almost every live TV streaming service available, meaning you’re not locked into whatever your cable provider says you are.

How to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $40 31 No Sling Blue $40 41 No Sling Orange & Blue $55 47 No

If you’re looking for a low-cost way to catch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Sling TV can help. Sling Blue comes with FS1 as a part of its channels list, so you’ll get at least 35 Women’s World Cup matches. Sling TV’s Blue and Orange & Blue plans offer Fox in select markets, as well, which makes the service the best option for catching the tournament in those areas. For Sling TV users who can’t get their hands on Fox, the Fox Sports App offers streaming access to every 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup match. In addition, you can get live, local channels for free with an over-the-air antenna connected to your TV.

How to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup: Other options

FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule 2023

The FIFA Women’s World Cup starts July 20 and ends August 20. You can find the full schedule on ESPN.com.

FAQ

How can I watch the Women’s World Cup online?

You can watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup online using the Fox Sports App. Additionally, you can use the web browser version of any streaming service that carries Fox or FS1.

Where can I watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

You can watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Fox or FS1. Any streaming service that provides those networks will prove sufficient in providing coverage of the matches.

Will the Women’s World Cup be on Peacock?

No, the FIFA Women’s World Cup will not be on Peacock. Fox has exclusive broadcasting rights to the event.