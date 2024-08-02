How To Watch Tennessee Volunteers Football in 2024

Credit: Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tennessee Volunteers won the Citrus Bowl last year and ended with a winning record, but they’re still chasing their first division championship since 2007. Will the 2024-2025 season end in a new title for head coach Josh Heupel and his squad? You don’t need a cable subscription to find out. Most major live TV streaming services offer the channels that carry the Tennessee Vols in their regular lineup.

The Volunteers will play one of the newest members of the SEC Conference in the front half of their season, the Oklahoma Sooners. They also take on rivals Kentucky, Alabama, and Vanderbilt.

Date Opposing Team Time Channel Saturday, August 31 Chattanooga 12:45 p.m. SEC Network Saturday, September 7 NC State 7:30 p.m. ABC Saturday, September 14 Kent State 7:45 p.m. SEC Network Saturday, September 21 Oklahoma TBD TBD Saturday, October 5 Arkansas TBD TBD Saturday, October 12 Florida TBD TBD Saturday, October 19 Alabama TBD TBD Saturday, November 2 Kentucky TBD TBD Saturday, November 9 Mississippi State TBD TBD Saturday, November 16 Georgia TBD TBD Saturday, November 23 UTEP 1:00 p.m. ESPN Plus Saturday, November 30 Vanderbilt TBD TBD *All times are Eastern

Where to watch Tennessee Volunteers football

As members of the SEC conference, the Volunteers are broadcast on the SEC Network. Some of the team’s matchups this season will be available on ABC and the ESPN Plus app as well.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ SEC Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch Tennessee Volunteers football with DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ABC, SEC Network

DIRECTV STREAM is a dish-free service that carries both ABC and SEC Network in the Choice plan and above. We recommend Choice for sports fans even outside of college football season because you get a ton of great channels. DIRECTV STREAM carries a variety of regional sports networks (RSNs), most notably Bally Sports channels. You can also watch additional collegiate football on ACC Network (ACCN) and SEC Network.

Vols games aside, DIRECTV STREAM offers NFL Network, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, NBA TV, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and Fox Sports 2 (FS1). Some channels, including NFL RedZone, require either the Sports Pack for customers at the Choice plan level. All customers can take advantage of unlimited simultaneous streams at home and unlimited DVR space.

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ABC, SEC Network

Fubo has ABC and SEC Network for Volunteer games, plus all local channels for other Saturday action. When it comes to Fubo’s plans, we recommend the Fubo Pro channel plan. This one is not only the cheapest option but also carries must-have networks like ESPN, FS1, FS2, NFL Network, Marquee Sports Network, Fubo Sports, and Golf Channel.

You’ll need the paid Sports Lite add-on to get MLB Network, MLB Strikezone, NHL Network, and NBA TV. Fortunately, you don’t need a paid extra to get your regional Bally Sports network or the Marquee Sports Network. Fubo delivers unlimited DVR on all plans, plus up to 10 devices at once within your home network.

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV Bundle

Hulu + Live TV Bundle Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ABC, SEC Network, ESPN Plus

Hulu + Live TV offers just one channel lineup, though you can choose to remove the ads from the on-demand portion of your service for an added cost. All customers get 95+ channels. Not only can you tune into ABC and SEC Network, Hulu + Live TV includes ESPN Plus as a part of your package for no additional charge. You’ll have Volunteers games, along with the “30 for 30” documentary series and lots of sports highlights.

Sports fans may love Hulu + Live TV because your channel guide also features ESPN, FS1, FS2, NFL Network, MLB Network, TNT, ACCN, and SEC Network. A Sports add-on gives you access to NFL RedZone, FanDuel TV, FanDuel Racing, MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, and Sportsman Channel. All customers get unlimited cloud DVR and two simultaneous streams.

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue with Sports Extra

Sling Orange & Blue with Sports Extra Price: $55, plus an additional $11 for the Sports Extra add-on

$55, plus an additional $11 for the Sports Extra add-on Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: ABC, SEC Network

Sling TV includes ABC in markets including Philadelphia, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago in its Sling Blue offering. We recommend pairing Sling Blue with the platform’s other plan by purchasing the Sling Orange & Blue package. Even if you don’t get local channels, this plan includes NFL Network, ESPN, and FS1. If you’re a Sling TV customer, you can also get a free HD antenna and try to access ABC in your area that way.

To get SEC Network, you will need the Sports Extra. You’ll also get ACCN, MLB Network Strike Zone, NHL Network, NBA TV, Tennis Channel, NFL RedZone, and Golf Channel with the extra. You won’t get unlimited DVR here, but Sling TV plans give you 50 hours by default or 200 hours with an upgrade. Sling Orange & Blue allows for up to four simultaneous streams.

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ABC, SEC Network

YouTube TV has one plan with about 100 channels, but you can augment it with passes and extras. Your channel guide will include all local channels, including ABC, plus SEC Network, Big Ten Network, NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, and the Tennis Channel. If you want to watch the NFL too, it’s worth noting that YouTube is the only place to get the NFL Season Ticket for out-of-market games.

The paid YouTube TV Sports Plus add-on delivers even more great sports content. Your channel guide will be expanded with the addition of networks like NFL RedZone, Fox Soccer Plus, Impact Wrestling, FanDuel TV, and Fight Network. YouTube TV offers all customers unlimited cloud DVR and up to three simultaneous streams.

FAQ

The Tennessee Vols air on SEC Network and ABC. Some games are also exclusive to ESPN Plus and SEC Network Plus.

Can I watch the Tennessee football game on Hulu?

You’ll need Hulu + Live TV to watch Tennessee football. The carrier has SEC Network, ABC, and ESPN Plus, which is what you need to watch the entire season.

Can I watch the Tennessee game on ESPN Plus?

Some Tennessee games air on ESPN Plus. Most games air on ABC or SEC Network.

