How to Watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Atlanta Falcons: Time, Date, and How to Watch This Week

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The current league champion Chiefs are 2-0 this season, having won a nail-biter in week 2 with a last minute field goal. Meanwhile, it was looking like new Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins might have the yips until he pulled out a W against the Eagles on Monday night. We wrap up NFL week 3 with the Chiefs vs Falcons on Sunday Night Football.

Kansas City will take the field without lead running back Isiah Pacheco, who is on IR with a fractured fibula. No matter, Mahomes still has plenty of targets in the air, including Kelce and Rice. The Falcons are relatively healthy. However, they did have to put LB Nate Landman on IR on Monday.

The game will be on NBC and stream simultaneously on Peacock. The Falcons have the home field advantage, where they were 5-3 during the 2023-2024 season. The Chiefs went 6-2 in away games last year.

How to watch Kansas City vs. Atlanta

Chiefs vs. Falcons predictions

ESPN has Kansas City at the top of their team power rankings for week 3, while Atlanta is all the way down at number 23 in the league. That being said, they only predict the Chiefs will win by three points. The betting line opened at -5 Kansas City, but by Tuesday had moved to -3.5 Kansas City. Overall, the Football Power Index (FPI) has the chance of a Chiefs win at about 58 percent.