Notable MLB insider reveals updated cost in Garrett Crochet trade for Phillies, Yankees, Dodgers and Orioles

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

In a new column, MLB insider and former general manager Jim Bowden broke down the expected Garrett Crochet trade price for interested contending teams like the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, and Baltimore Orioles.

We are just days away from the 2024 MLB trade deadline, and unless the Detroit Tigers start taking offers on Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet is the top player on this year’s market. The 25-year-old has taken the league by storm this season. And the strikeout machine has the potential to be an ace for years to come.

Crochet would seem like a player the Chicago White Sox would want to hold on to for many years. However, they have attempted to lock him up to a new long-term contract but talks have gone nowhere. That is why he is among the likely pitchers who are sure to be on the move before 6 PM ET on July 30.

Nearly all of the playoff contenders in the American and National League have been linked to the 2024 All-Star. However, only a few have the prospect assets to reach the high asking price Chicago reportedly has. On Thursday, The Athletic MLB insider and former GM Jim Bowden detailed what the top contenders in the Garrett Crochet trade chase will likely have to fork over in a blockbuster deal.

Garrett Crochet stats (2024): 6-7 Record, 3.07 ERA, 0.970 WHIP, 157 SO, 25 BB, 111.1 IP

Philadelphia Phillies

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Bowden believes the Philadelphia Phillies could complete a deal that nets them Crochett and talented outfielder Luis Robert Jr. However, “it would literally cost the Phillies their farm system.” That blockbuster scenario would likely require the team to include center fielder Justin Crawford, right-hander Mick Abel, middle infielder Starlyn Caba, and left-hander Samuel Aldegheri.

The MLB insider does believe the Phils have enough to make a worthwhile offer that does not include top prospects, Aidan Miller and Andrew Painter.

New York Yankees

For the New York Yankees to acquire the budding star, the league insider believes a trade package would need to include talented young starter Luis Gil., top-three prospect Spencer Jones, and right-hander Will Warren. That would come close to meeting several short and long-term requirements the White Sox have in a potential Garrett Crochet return.

Baltimore Orioles

Bowden believes an offer that includes outfielders Heston Kjerstad or Colton Cowser, and either catcher Samuel Basallo or third baseman Coby Mayo, along with left-hander Cade Povich should be enough to win the Garrett Crochet trade sweepstakes.

However, the Baltimore Orioles have been hesitant to give up top 10 talent in any deal and the insider claims sources have suggested “that the Orioles would prefer to trade from the group of Ryan Mountcastle, Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays and Ramón Urías to acquire another starting pitcher.”

Los Angeles Dodgers

To complete a blockbuster trade, the former GM feels the Los Angeles Dodgers can offer a package of pitcher Gavin Stone, outfield prospects Andy Pages or James Outman, catching prospects Diego Cartaya or Dalton Rushing, and probably a fourth prospect. That could be enough to beat out the Orioles and Yankees in the Crochett chase.