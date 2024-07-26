10 impact pitchers guaranteed to be traded before the July 30 MLB trade deadline, including Tyler Anderson and Tanner Scott

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 MLB trade deadline is set up to be a very active one. While there won’t be a superstar franchise changer that gets moved this month, there are many impact players that will be changing teams. Furthermore, the market for meaningful pitchers is strong this year and it includes several All-Stars. Budding superstars Mason Miller and Tarik Skubal won’t be traded before July 30, but here are 10 consequential pitchers who are sure to be moved before the 2024 MLB trade deadline.

Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Angels

Angels ace Tyler Anderson might be the oldest pitcher moved this month at 34, but that doesn't mean he won't make a major impact. The two-time All-Star is having one of the best years of his nine-year career for the lowly Angels and probably could be had at a price that is not outrageous. Plus, he is signed for one more season at a very reasonable $15 million. Los Angeles is sure to move him while his value is at a high.

Tanner Scott, Miami Marlins

Tanner Scott is the best reliever available before the 2024 MLB trade deadline — assuming Oakland holds on to Mason Miller. And it’s understandable why since the All-Star has pitched to a 1.24 ERA in 42 impressive appearances this season. The Marlins are in sell mode and they need to maximize the strong demand for the impending free agent.

Zach Eflin, Tampa Bay Rays

Rays pitcher Zach Eflin is a year removed from a 16-win season and is one of the under-the-radar options on this year's market. For teams that swing and miss on trades for Tyler Anderson and Garrett Crochet, the 30-year-old is sure to be a backup option. Eflin has always been a solid middle or back-of-the-rotation pitcher when healthy. And he will be a very good addition for a contender who needs pitching depth to help lock up a Wild Card spot.

Carlos Estevez, Los Angeles Angels

Despite being on a bad Angels club the last two years, Carlos Estevez has turned into one of the better closers in the American League. He is likely to be available this week and might be a bit more affordable than Tanner Scott. He is having a career year, and with him set to get a big raise in free agency this winter, Los Angeles must move him instead of losing him for nothing in the offseason.

Garrett Crochet, Chicago White Sox

Garrett Crochet is the jewel of the pitching market before the MLB trade deadline. In most years, he would be off-limits since he is a budding star under team control for a couple more seasons. However, since he seemingly has no interest in re-signing with Chicago, the White Sox must move him now when his value is sky-high during a breakout All-Star season.

Jack Flaherty, Detroit Tigers

Although there has been talk about the Tigers possibly trading ace Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty is the pitcher Detroit will actually trade. He has always been a reliable innings eater throughout his eight-year career. And with him in the midst of a career season and the Tigers in need of more minor league assets, it would be surprising if he isn’t wearing another uniform after 6 PM ET on July 30.

Jameson Taillon, Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon has flown under the radar for much of his career despite being a two-time 14-game winner. And due to the Cubs having a very down season, his 2.96 ERA has gone unnoticed for many as well. While his name doesn't jump off the page, he would be a major addition to any playoff contender. Plus, he is signed for two more seasons at just $18 million per season. There is a chance Chicago holds on to him, but they really don't need to.

Erick Fedde, Chicago White Sox

Journeyman Erick Fedde is quietly having a breakout season for the White Sox. Chicago is totally in sell mode and they are sure to move him while his value is as high as it may ever get. For the team that lands him, they get an impact arm who may be evolving into a solid middle-of-the-rotation pitcher. Plus, if his 2.98 ERA is the kind of pitcher he can be next year, he is a bargain at just $7.5 million in 2025.

Kenley Jansen, Boston Red Sox

Kenley Jansen is passed his prime but the four-time All-Star is still a high-level arm out of the bullpen. He is an impending free agent and there is no good reason the Red Sox should hold on to him. He can be a great addition as a setup man or a solid option for a team with a shaky closer situation.

Chris Bassitt, Toronto Blue Jays

