Discovery Plus Channels: Best Plans for 2024

Discovery Plus is the new streaming destination for your favorite lifestyle TV shows. Whether you enjoy wedding dress shopping, the history of whiskey, or baking competitions, the Discovery Plus channels lineup is full of the perfect assortment of content from Discovery’s biggest brands.

While Discovery Plus isn’t chock-full of sports, the streaming service makes for an affordable addition to any existing streaming service you may have.

How much does Discovery Plus cost?

You’ll gain access to 70,000-plus TV episodes when you subscribe to one of Discovery Plus’ two plans. The Discovery Plus plan costs $4.99 per month and is ad-supported. Discovery Plus (Ad-Free) runs $8.99 monthly. Both plans offer the same amount of content. Discovery Plus doesn’t have any add-ons available for purchase, so no need to worry about extra fees driving up your monthly cost.

The complete Discovery Plus channels list

Discovery Plus comes stacked with content from 20 different networks, including Discovery Plus originals. While you can’t flip through live channels with this streaming service, you can binge plenty of TV from Discovery’s most popular brands.

Discovery Plus/Discovery Plus (Ad-Free)

Discovery+ Originals

TLC

Food Network

HGTV

ID

Discovery Channel

Travel Channel

Magnolia Network

History Channel

A&E

OWN

CNN Originals

Lifetime

Animal Planet

Cooking Channel

Science Channel

Planet Earth

Destination America

American Heroes Channel

Discovery Life

Sports included on the Discovery Plus channels list

While Discovery Plus doesn’t have a dedicated sports network in its lineup, you can still catch select live events, like the Tour de France and motorcycle racing, across select networks. And when they’re in season, you can also catch a livestream of select summer and winter Olympic events on Discovery Plus.

Local channels on Discovery Plus

At this time, Discovery Plus’ channels list doesn’t include local programming or local channels. However, you can still enjoy 70,000-plus episodes of TV shows.

Discovery Plus’ regional sports networks

Discovery Plus doesn’t offer any regional sports networks, largely due to sports falling outside the streaming service’s main niches of lifestyle and reality content.

Is the Discovery Plus channels lineup worth it?

The value of the Discovery Plus channels lineup depends on your taste in TV. If you enjoy shows from channels like the History Channel, HGTV, or Planet Earth, you’d be remiss not to subscribe to Discovery Plus. It’s incredibly affordable and includes content from 20 different Discovery brands. The Discovery Plus channels list is a great addition to any existing streaming service you may already have. Or, if you’re new to streaming, Discovery Plus will give you thousands of hours to help you decide if you enjoy it.

Discovery Plus channels list compared to other streaming services

Service Cost per Month Content Available Live TV Free Trial Discovery Plus $4.99+ TV episodes Yes Yes Disney Plus $8.99+ TV episodes/movies No No ESPN Plus $10.99+ Live sporting events, TV episodes/documentaries Yes No Peacock $7.99+ Live and on-demand TV Yes No

FAQ

How many channels does Discovery Plus include?

Discovery Plus streams content from 20 different brands, including HGTV, Food Network, Planet Earth, and more. While they aren’t channels, per se, you can filter your Discovery Plus search by brand.

Why are some shows not available on Discovery Plus?

Some shows are not available on Discovery Plus because the service features a large number of networks and select shows from each. Additionally, many of the Discovery brands’ most popular shows are still on the air.

Is there a bundle with Discovery Plus?

While there’s no Discovery Plus bundle, select Verizon customers can enjoy six months free of the streaming service when they open a new phone line. And sometime in 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery will combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus into one streaming service. The option to subscribe to only Discovery Plus will still be available, however.