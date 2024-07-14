Chicago White Sox now optimistic about trading franchise cornerstone

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

When you’re the worst team in MLB, as the Chicago White Sox currently are, with a 27-71 record heading into the All-Star break, changes are necessary. Of course the White Sox won’t be playing any postseason baseball this season, but unless significant roster improvements are made, the same story will be true next year too.

With roughly two weeks to go before the July 30 MLB trade deadline, the White Sox are firmly in the sellers category. Starting pitchers Garrett Crochet and Erick Fedde have frequently been mentioned in White Sox trade rumors, as has outfielder Tommy Pham.

Another player teams covet is 26-year-old All-Star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. Though, most reports have suggested the White Sox will have a hard time trading their Gold Glove Silver Slugger during a slumping season with an OPS of .774. It’s still a good mark, but it pales in comparison to last year’s OPS of .857.

However, a new report from USA Today’s MLB insider Bob Nightengale suggests the White Sox have newfound hope in regards to trading Robert ahead of the deadline.

“The White Sox, who were uncertain that oft-injured center fielder Luis Robert would have high enough trade value to move, now are cautiously optimistic they can trade him. They still are open to moving anyone and everyone, believing that starter Erick Fedde should bring in a nice return, too.” Bob Nightengale on Luis Robert Jr trade rumors

Robert is under contract for $12.5 million this season. His salary increases to $15M in 2025. From 2026 to 2027, the White Sox hold a team option on Robert’s contract for $20M apiece.

It’s a reasonable rate for a player of Robert’s caliber, and if getting a fresh start can help him return to All-Star status in the near future, his contract will be viewed as a bargain. Yet, like everything, it all depends on how much other teams are willing to offer the White Sox in exchange for Robert.

