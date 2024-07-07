Emerging Chicago White Sox star to have ‘robust’ trade market

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Teams eyeing upgrades ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline have surely checked in with the Chicago White Sox. Entering MLB games today with the league’s worst record, sporting a win percentage below 29%, there’s no other team with more incentive to become sellers than the White Sox.

Yet, while many would think those trade discussions would center around star outfielder Luis Robert Jr., that may not be the case. The former All-Star won’t become a free agent until 2026, and he’s also not having a strong season. In other words, Chicago doesn’t have a heavy incentive to trade one of their best players, nor are teams likely to pay what’s likely to be a massive trade price.

Other popular White Sox trade candidates include Tommy Pham. After signing a one-year contract, it makes a lot more sense to part with Pham before he leaves as a free agent. But there’s actually another White Sox player who one MLB insider expects will have a “robust” trade market this summer.

Chicago White Sox’s Erick Fedde garnering tons of interest ahead of MLB trade deadline

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Erick Fedde is quickly emerging as one of MLB’s top trade candidates this year.

“GMs are skeptical whether any team will meet their high price-tag for oft-injured center fielder Luis Robert Jr., of the White Sox, but believe the market will be robust for starter Erick Fedde (6-3, 3.13 ERA).” Bob Nightengale on Erick Fedde trade rumors

Fedde has had a unique path to stardom after spending the 2023 season pitching Korea. This came after pitching six seasons with the Washington Nationals, where he held an ugly ERA of 5.41. Yet, as Nightengale noted, the story has been much different in Chicago this season, with an ERA+ of 132. Keep in mind that 100 would be league-average, so Fedde has been far and above his peers.

Fedde is also under contract through 2026, but he’s also 31 years old, so he’s unlikely to be a part of Chicago’s long-term future. Yet, based on his strong season so far, Fedde would fit in nicely into the middle of a contending team’s rotation.

