MLB teams cautiously approaching trade for Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr.

Possessing the worst record in MLB entering play today, the Chicago White Sox are headed nowhere fast. While there’s zero chance of reaching the playoffs this year, Chicago has several talented players who could lead a march to October soon, including Luis Robert Jr.

Robert, 26, is a one-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner who won’t be eligible for free agency until 2026. He’s making $12.5 million this year and $15M the next. After that, his contract holds a team option for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, valued at $20 million apiece.

However, according to The Athletic, while Robert has displayed superstar potential in the past, teams are now eager to see if the outfielder can repeat his success this year. So far, it hasn’t happened.

Luis Robert stats (2024): .176/.247/.486/.733, 7 HR, 10 RBI, 1 SB

.176/.247/.486/.733, 7 HR, 10 RBI, 1 SB Luis Robert stats (2023): .264/.315/.542/.857, 38 HR, 80 RBI, 20 SB

While there’s still interest in trading for Robert, as one GM who spoke to The Athletic stated, it would have to be for the “right price.” Yet, some in the industry believe the White Sox may be overvaluing him when it comes to trade negotiations, which will only make finding a willing partner even tougher to do.

Yet, while others may be watching Robert closely, most don’t anticipate the White Sox striking a deal this year. They know they have plenty of time to evaluate his future and decide whether he’s worth holding onto or trading to the highest bidder.

