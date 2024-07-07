Chicago Cubs reportedly ‘preparing for potential sale’, 3 Cubs trade candidates revealed

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs rumors in early June pointed to the team being buyers at the MLB trade deadline. With the deadline now weeks away, Chicago seems to be preparing for a sale with some of its top players made available.

Entering MLB games today, the Cubs have the third-worst record (23-37) in baseball since May 1. Chicago has been in a tailspin, fading from a playoff contender to one of the worst teams in baseball. The Cubs roster is the seventh-most expensive in baseball, with the least to show for it.

Chicago Cubs stats (ESPN): 369 runs scored (20th in MLB), .228 batting average (25th in MLB), .368 slugging (26th in MLB), 3.96 ERA (13th in MLB), 34 quality starts (14th in MLB)

Chicago hasn’t waved the white flag yet. The front office still wants to give the team time, especially after this club went 15-11 in July 2023 to keep its playoff hopes alive. However, MLB teams have been scouting the Cubs roster and it seems increasingly inevitable that Chicago will be sellers.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Sunday that while the Cubs are telling teams they are “undecided” for now, the team is preparing for a potential sale. If that happens, Chicago is expected to receive significant interest in Cody Bellinger, Jameson Taillon and Nico Hoerner.

Cody Bellinger stats (2024): .270/.330/.417, .747 OPS, 9 home runs, 37 RBI in 300 at-bats

Moving Bellinge could be complicated. He holds player options in 2025 ($27.5 million) and 2026 ($25 million), with a salary that’s well above his production this season. However, Bellinger is just a year removed from posting a .881 OPS with 26 home runs and 97 RBI in 499 at-bats. Plus, he can play the outfield or first base.

Hoerner, who is under team control through 2026, has only posted a .664 OPS this season but he ranks in the 91st percentile for Outs Above Average (4) at second base. With the Cubs seemingly not close to contention and years away from being in the mix for a World Series title, resetting the roster might be the best thing for the franchise’s future.