Latest Chicago Cubs rumors reveal New York Yankees, Texas Rangers scouting top players

The Chicago Cubs entered the 2024 season planning to be contenders with plans of operating as buyers at the MLB trade deadline, competing with teams like the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers. Heading into July, the Yankees and Rangers now reportedly are preparing for the Cubs to be sellers.

Things got off to a positive start for Chicago, which entered May with an 18-12 record. It’s been downhill ever since, with the Cubs recording the fourth-worst record in baseball since May 1. While Chicago’s front office had hoped the team would eventually end the skid, June has been just as bad as May.

While there’s still just enough time before the MLB trade deadline for the Cubs to turn things around, other teams around the league see the writing on the wall. Chicago’s play hasn’t improved in recent weeks and it could result in several impact players on the Cubs roster being available for trade.

As first reported by Patrick Mooney and Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Yankees and Rangers have recently been spotted with “a noticeable scouting presence” around the Cubs.

It’s certainly not unusual for MLB teams to send their scouts to evaluate players on other clubs ahead of the MLB trade deadline. For instance, the Chicago White Sox have been scouting top prospects from three MLB teams in recent weeks, getting a feel for potential prospects they could acquire as a seller.

New York and Texas are using this time to get an up-close look at the Cubs roster, examining which of Chicago’s players are worth pursuing and seeing how some of them act on the field and interact with teammates and coaches.

The most obvious target for both the Yankees and Rangers would be Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger. Texas is in the market for an upgrade in the outfield and Bellinger would provide significant left-handed pop to the Rangers lineup. Plus, his experience at first base could make him an excellent option for the Yankees lineup.

Bellinger, age 28, is owed a $27.5 million salary this season and any team acquiring him would be responsible for approximately half of the remaining salary paid out over the rest of the regular season. The All-Star outfielder also has a player option following the 2024 season, which includes a $2.5 million buyout if he turns down the $27.5 million salary in 2025.