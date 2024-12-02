Chicago Bears expected to pursue NFL’s most sought-after coaching candidate

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears will be searching for a new head coach for the first time in three years. Last time, their extensive interview process delivered a defensive-minded coach, hiring Matt Eberflus away from the Indianapolis Colts. After a 14-32 record across three seasons, Eberflus has been let go.

Now that Caleb Williams is the face of the Bears’ franchise, it’s possible Chicago will prioritize an offensive-minded solution that can maximize the potential of their No. 1 pick. If so, they could turn to Kliff Kingsbury, the former USC quarterback’s college coach, or another respected head coach from the college ranks, such as Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman.

Yet, the Bears feel they have the “most coveted” coaching vacancy, meaning they’re likely to chase after the best 2025 NFL coaching candidates on the market. That could include the NFL’s “most sought-after” coaching candidate, who’s long been viewed as a future head coach.

Chicago Bears expected to discuss head coaching vacancy with Ben Johnson

While the Chicago Bears are sure to consider a long list of candidates to become their head coach in 2025, the biggest name on the board is one that’s never been in that position before.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Bears are expected to try hiring the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who’s described as the “most sought-after” candidate in this year’s hiring cycle.

“(Ben) Johnson, in particular, is likely to be a red-hot coaching candidate and could have options. The chance to develop and work with quarterback Caleb Williams is likely to be appealing to prospective head coaches, and if the money is right, the Bears could make a strong case. Glenn should be a candidate in several places, but I’d rate Johnson as the more likely answer for the Bears given that they just fired a defensive-minded head coach. Plus, it seems like this next hire must be Williams focused. So, think Johnson or someone like Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who was at USC with Williams last season.



It would be a coup for the Bears to land the cycle’s most sought-after candidate in Johnson, in part because it could elevate and energize their offense and in part because they’d be weakening a division rival. I don’t know if they can get him, but I feel pretty confident in predicting that the Bears will try.” ESPN’s Dan Graziano on Chicago Bears/Ben Johnson

Previous reports have indicated that Johnson was waiting for the Bears’ head coaching job to open up last year, but Chicago never moved on from Matt Eberflus. Now that they have, Johnson and the Bears could reconsider their options.

