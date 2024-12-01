Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman linked to NFL head coaching vacancy

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Marcus Freeman has been the head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish since 2022, helping them to a very respectable 30-9 record. He’s also gone 2-1 in bowl games, and the Irish are back on track for another opportunity after an 11-1 season in 2024.

Freeman’s success at Notre Dame is hard to overlook, especially considering he had never previously been a head coach at any level. Yet, the 38-year-old’s success could mean his stay in South Bend is a short one as he continues to generate NFL coaching interest.

Related: Chicago Bears could turn to former failed NFL head coach to replace Matt Eberflus

NFL insider suggests Marcus Freeman could emerge as next Chicago Bears coach

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Marcus Freeman has been looked at as a potential future NFL head coaching candidate ever since he landed Notre Dame’s job in 2021. Now that he’s had three consecutive winning seasons in a row, finishing each year with a better record than the last, Freeman’s job opportunities are expanding.

The latest comes from Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager, who believes the Chicago Bears’ coaching vacancy could be an ideal fit for Marcus Freeman.

“Another name that you haven’t heard anywhere else that I would keep your eye on—Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. Kevin Warren, former Big Ten commissioner, is now running the Bears as the president. Familiar with the college game. They’re looking for a ‘leader of men’ type coach. Freeman a name to watch early on in that process.” Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager on Marcus Freeman Chicago Bears rumors

Related: NFL insiders ask whether the Chicago Bears are the perfect fit to hire Bill Belichick

According to @PSchrags, the Bears fired Matt Eberflus Friday just minutes after his morning media session.



Also, Schrager has the latest on Jets veterans Aaron Rodgers and Tyron Smith.



Plus, snow warning in Buffalo tonight ❄️❄️ How will the conditions look for 49ers-Bills? pic.twitter.com/i1HN5ARiDt — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 1, 2024

While Coach Freeman is assuredly focused on helping the Fighting Irish finish out their season on a high note, the allure of working in the NFL could be far too enticing to pass up. Yet, he’ll have to get his foot in the door with a head coaching interview first.

Related: 5 Chicago Bears coaching candidates to replace Matt Eberflus