NFL insiders ask whether the Chicago Bears are the perfect fit to hire Bill Belichick

After three years and a 14-32 record, the Chicago Bears have fired head coach Matt Eberflus, handing the keys over to Thomas Brown. Yet, Brown is only performing the duties on an interim basis before the Bears embark on a larger coaching search. Could that adventure lead Chicago to Bill Belichick?

Could Chicago Bears hire Bill Belichick after firing Matt Eberflus?

The Chicago Bears are in a unique situation, with a top-ten defense, and a franchise quarterback who just needs a bit more seasoning and direction. In other words, they’re a very attractive landing spot for any potential head coach this offseason, and figure to be among the top choices on any candidate’s list.

But what about Bill Belichick? How does he feel about Chicago’s situation? Is the future Hall of Fame coach interested in trying to get the Bears the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory?

ESPN’s NFL insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler recently discussed the idea of Belichick touching down in the Windy City to coach the Bears.

“Speaking of tradition, the Bears have plenty of that. They would have every reason to go for an offensive-minded coach should they move on from Matt Eberflus, but would Belichick work in Chicago?” – Jeremy Fowler



“I think Bears team president Kevin Warren, who’s trying to get a new stadium built, would be interested in a splashy hire. While I hear you on Belichick potentially being OK giving up some control, I’ll believe it when I see it. Warren and GM Ryan Poles have a lot of power in that building, and bringing in Belichick would require some sort of change in the power structure.” – Dan Graziano ESPN’s NFL insiders on Chicago Bears/Bill Belichick pairing

There’s no bigger name available than Bill Belichick. If Chicago doesn’t already have their heart set on hiring another up-and-coming head coach, then perhaps turning to the most proven option available makes the most sense. Good luck finding anyone more qualified than Belichick.

