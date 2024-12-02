Chicago Bears address coaching rumors, GM Ryan Poles’ future

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Three years into the Matt Eberflus experiment the Chicago Bears have already decided he’s not the right head coach for this team. While his defense became a top-ten unit, Eberflus lost the locker room, so the Bears moved on.

Related: Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman linked to NFL head coaching vacancy

Now that we know the Bears are looking at the top NFL coaching candidates in the 2025 hiring cycle, some are wondering if GM Ryan Poles will be the next to go. On Monday, team president Kevin Warren addressed those concerns.

Related: Chicago Bears could turn to former failed NFL head coach to replace Matt Eberflus

Chicago Bears sticking with GM Ryan Poles, search for Matt Eberflus replacement is on

Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

If Matt Eberflus got fired after leading the Chicago Bears to a 14-31 record, shouldn’t the person who constructed the roster be under the microscope too?

For the Bears, that person is GM Ryan Poles, who started working in Chicago the same year Eberflus did. Yet, team president Kevin Warren indicated that Poles isn’t going anywhere this offseason. Instead, he’ll play a key role in identifying the next Bears head coach.

“Ryan Poles is the general manager of the Chicago Bears, and he will remain the general manager of the Chicago Bears. This will be the most coveted job in the National Football League this year, and Ryan and I need to work hand in hand to make sure we bring that to life, not just from a head coach standpoint but from an entire staff standpoint.” Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren

Kevin Warren making it clear Bears still sticking with Ryan Poles. Would never know it by looking at Ryan so far during this presser pic.twitter.com/tctC2hQZZX — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) December 2, 2024

Others have suggested Chicago’s head coaching vacancy is the most coveted job in the NFL this offseason. Boasting several intriguing young pieces, including Caleb Williams, it’s clear that the Bears are entering this hiring cycle with a ton of confidence.

Related: 5 Chicago Bears coaching candidates to replace Matt Eberflus