Allegiant Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day

The only thing better than a trip to Las Vegas is experiencing an NFL game in one of the best stadiums around. Before taking a trip to Allegiant Stadium, one of the newest and most expensive NFL stadiums, here’s everything you need to know before arriving at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Where is Allegiant Stadium located?

Allegiant Stadium is in Las Vegas, Nevada. The address is 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas, NV 89118.

Who plays at Allegiant Stadium?

The Las Vegas Raiders and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Football team play at Allegiant Stadium.

What is the capacity at Allegiant Stadium?

The capacity at Allegiant Stadium is 65,000, which is the number of seats they have.

What time do the gates open at Allegiant Stadium?

Allegiant Stadium gates will open two hours before kickoff.

How much is the parking at Allegiant Stadium?

There are more than 35,000 parking spaces that are within the stadium. If you are driving your car, allow plenty of time to get to the Stadium, especially at the beginning of the NFL season, as you get familiar with the area and streets that will be converted to one-way on gameday or event days.

Can you tailgate at Allegiant Stadium?

Yes, you can tailgate at Allegiant Stadium. Parking lots typically open four hours before kickoff. It cost $100 per space to tailgate at the stadium. The Las Vegas Raiders designated tailgating lots are Lots A, C, E, F, G, H, and J.

Can you watch warm-ups of the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium?

Yes, you can watch the football team’s warm-up before the game at Allegiant Stadium. You can head down to section 100 and see if you can get an autograph or a picture with the players.

What can you bring to Allegiant Stadium?

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and is not any larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ can be let in the stadium, per the stadium’s website.

Can you bring food and water to Allegiant Stadium?

Food and water aren’t allowed in Allegiant Stadium.

Is Allegiant Stadium cashless?

Allegiant Stadium is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Allegiant Stadium?

Suites at Allegiant Stadium cost between $15,000- $100,000 depending on the event and game that is going on. Guests will also receive VIP parking passes. Inside the luxury, the suite is a private restroom, upscale furnishing, and HDTVs. Premium in-suite catering options are available to purchase in advance.

Traditional Suites at Allegiant Stadium are located above the lower seating concourse spanning each sideline.

Owners’ Club Suites are the most exclusive private spaces at Allegiant Stadium. Owners’ Club Suites are located on both sidelines of the field, East and West.

Located in the South End Zone, these suites at Allegiant Stadium will put fans closer to the action than any other suite.

Owners’ Seats are ultra-premium tickets located in the top rows of the lower bowl at mid-field.

What is there to eat at Allegiant Stadium?

There are some delicious spots to eat when you are at Allegiant Stadium. We have listed where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.