Aaron Rodgers reveals which team he wants to play for in 2025

While he’s had some brighter moments lately, Aaron Rodgers is still on pace for one of his worst seasons in the NFL.

He has his lowest touchdown rate since 2018, a higher interception rate than usual, and is tracking to have his second-fewest yards per game in his 16-year starting career. Yet, there’s also some question about whether Rodgers is truly healthy in his age-40 campaign.

As the New York Jets’ season winds down, the focus has turned to whether Rodgers will return for a 21st year in the NFL when he turns 41. Recently, Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to address his future, and in the process, he revealed which team he wants to play for in 2025.

Aaron Rodgers wants to play for New York Jets next season, may not play in 2025

Aaron Rodgers has a three-year agreement with the New York Jets. So once this season is over, Rodgers will still be under contract in New York.

Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks rarely enter the open market, but Rodgers isn’t exactly in peak form, or so we think. Barring injury, no matter how the season ends, Rodgers would generate interest in free agency, but that’s only if the Jets decided to cut him. Of course, it’s still up to him where he signs.

There’s also always the possibility of Rodgers forcing a trade from New York or the team being done with him in a similar way to how he arrived from Green Bay.

Yet, according to Rodgers, returning to the New York Jets is still his “first” choice.

“I don’t know if I want to play yet in 2025 but my first option would be the Jets” Aaron Rodgers on 2025 NFL plans

But he’s not sure if the interest will be mutual. At this point, with the Jets set to embark on a GM and head coaching search, there’s no way to know whether they’d want the veteran back to see if the third time is the charm.

For now, Rodgers is set to have a $23.5 million cap hit in 2025. This is a great rate, but only if he’s an above-average quarterback. Not to mention, at some point the Jets need to start planning for the future instead of having a 35-yar-old backup like Tyrod Taylor, who’s still under contract in 2025 too.

