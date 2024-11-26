NFL speculation points to Bill Belichick joining forces with a future Hall of Fame QB in 2025

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

From the moment that the New England Patriots decided to move on from future Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick, speculation ran rampant on his next NFL team. After all, he remains just 27 wins away from surpassing Don Shula for the most head coaching wins in NFL history, and we know Belichick wants that honor all to himself before calling it quits.

Yet, Belichick either couldn’t find or didn’t want to be an NFL head coach during the 2024 season. This could have been due to him not being satisfied by any of the vacancies that had interest in hiring him. However, now there’s some speculation that he could be holding out for a chance to pair up with another future Hall of Famer.

Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025: Identifying top NFL head coach candidates, including Bill Belichick

Could Bill Belichick team up with Aaron Rodgers next season?

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

As Bill Belichick rumors heat up thanks to the ever-increasing warm NFL coaching seats, another question on the minds of football fans revolves around where Aaron Rodgers will be playing in 2025, if anywhere at all. Rodgers will be 41 next season, so he’s not coming back to a situation that he doesn’t feel offers him a legitimate chance at winning another Super Bowl.

The same could be true for Coach Belichick as he eyes what’s likely to be many head coaching vacancies around the NFL. Could there even be a scenario where Belichick teams up with Rodgers as they both pursue another Lombardy Trophy?

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio seems to think so.

“Already, folks in league circles who are inclined to connect dots are curious about a potential partnership between Rodgers and Bill Belichick. So where are the places where Belichick could bring Rodgers with him? The places without a quarterback in place for 2025?



The only apparent options would be the Raiders, the Saints, and the Giants.



Think about that one. Belichick has been linked to the Giants for years. Rodgers wouldn’t even have to move. And co-owner John Mara, reeling from a season more embarrassing than most, would be able to stick it to the Jets and Woody Johnson. Ditto for Belichick (who has made no effort to hide his disdain for Johnson) and Rodgers (who is potentially in the process of exiling his current boss to “the island”).” PFT’s Mike Florio on Aaron Rodgers/Bill Belichick pairing

For those who love drama, especially storylines involving Rodgers, what could possibly be better than trying to get revenge by continuing to play at MetLife Stadium and turning the other team with New York in their name into a legitimate contender?

It sounds too good to be true, especially if the Giants prioritize getting a young franchise quarterback, but who’s to say they couldn’t accomplish both?

Related: See where Aaron Rodgers lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings