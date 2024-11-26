NFL speculation points to Bill Belichick joining forces with a future Hall of Fame QB in 2025

From the moment that the New England Patriots decided to move on from future Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick, speculation ran rampant on his next NFL team. After all, he remains just 27 wins away from surpassing Don Shula for the most head coaching wins in NFL history, and we know Belichick wants that honor all to himself before calling it quits.
Yet, Belichick either couldn’t find or didn’t want to be an NFL head coach during the 2024 season. This could have been due to him not being satisfied by any of the vacancies that had interest in hiring him. However, now there’s some speculation that he could be holding out for a chance to pair up with another future Hall of Famer.
Could Bill Belichick team up with Aaron Rodgers next season?
As Bill Belichick rumors heat up thanks to the ever-increasing warm NFL coaching seats, another question on the minds of football fans revolves around where Aaron Rodgers will be playing in 2025, if anywhere at all. Rodgers will be 41 next season, so he’s not coming back to a situation that he doesn’t feel offers him a legitimate chance at winning another Super Bowl.
The same could be true for Coach Belichick as he eyes what’s likely to be many head coaching vacancies around the NFL. Could there even be a scenario where Belichick teams up with Rodgers as they both pursue another Lombardy Trophy?
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio seems to think so.
For those who love drama, especially storylines involving Rodgers, what could possibly be better than trying to get revenge by continuing to play at MetLife Stadium and turning the other team with New York in their name into a legitimate contender?
It sounds too good to be true, especially if the Giants prioritize getting a young franchise quarterback, but who’s to say they couldn’t accomplish both?
