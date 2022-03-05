3 ideal Odell Beckham, Jr. landing spots in free agency

Odell Beckham, Jr. is one of the most intriguing players on the NFL free-agent market in 2022. In 12 regular-season and playoff games with the Los Angeles Rams, the three-time pro bowler reinvigorated his damaged reputation. The superstar talent that he once showed with the New York Giants seemed to return as a part of the Super Bowl-winning squad.

Unfortunately for the man known as “OBJ,” he suffered an ACL tear in his left leg during the first half of Super Bowl LVI. It was the second time he tore that particular ligament since 2020. In a matter of minutes, he went from a player that scored a touchdown in the biggest game of the year, and had skyrocketing value, to a free agent who may not be ready for the start of the season.

After tearing the same ligament twice, there will certainly be some trepidation from teams over handing out a big contract to the LSU alum. Nevertheless, he is too talented for teams in need of a passing punch to not come calling. Here are three ideal landing spots for “OBJ.”

Las Vegas Raiders and OBJ are a match made in marketing heaven

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The idea of Beckham, Jr. in a Las Vegas Raiders uniform just seems too perfect. For a franchise long known for having unique characters wearing silver and black, Beckham, Jr.’s personality would be a marketing dream as the team continues to build a fan base in Vegas.

The Raiders were the sixth-best passing team in the league last season as Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow were a dynamic combination. On the surface, it would seem like they don’t need Beckham, Jr. But the Rams probably didn’t need him either. Yet look how impactful placing Beckham, Jr. on the other side of Cooper Kupp became for the eventual Super Bowl champs.

Odell Beckham, Jr. stats (2022): 44 receptions, 537 yards receiving, 5 touchdowns

Beckham, Jr. could be that added ingredient to take Las Vegas to another level and make them a legit title contender. Plus, if Beckham’s asking price isn’t high after his injury, the team has close to $18 million in cap space to make him a solid offer.

Seattle Seahawks finally get Wilson a star wideout

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It seems like Russell Wilson never has a pro bowl level wide receiver to toss TDs to. Sure, Doug Baldwin was a solid and reliable target, but he was nothing near what Beckham, Jr. can be at his best.

Following their first losing season in over a decade, and a passing game that ranked 23 in the league, the Seahawks are long overdue to make a meaningful free-agent splash. Furthermore, if the trade rumors about the 2014 Super Bowl-winning QB are unfounded, then give the franchise face some help.

At 33, Wilson has some big years left. A Wilson-Beckham, Jr. combo could bring the team back to prominence in the NFC West. And with close to $34 million in cap space, the team has the money to make the move.

Miami Dolphins get some help for Tua Tagovailoa

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have a solid group of talent and the most available cap space in the league. With a new coach Mike McDaniel on board, the team should splurge in free agency to improve the team and give their young QB Tua Tagovailoa some help.

The Dolphins were in the middle of the pack when it comes to passing, and Tagovailoa racked up a poultry 2,653 yards last season. That is an underwhelming number after 12 starts in a league where 3,000-yard seasons come far easier than decades past.

Rising talent Jaylen Waddle did an admirable job in pulling in over 1,000 yards in 2021. He and his QB would benefit in a big way by having Beckham, Jr. come in and take some of the pressure off both in bringing their passing game to a new level. A level that could make them a serious contender for the AFC East title next season.