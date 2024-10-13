Top Washington Commanders draft picks deemed healthy scratches: Possible trade coming?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders face off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in one of the most intriguing matchups on the Week 6 NFL schedule. Top Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate Jayden Daniels against a two-time MVP in Lamar Jackson, what could be better?

Five weeks in, the Commanders are surprisingly atop the NFC East after tying for the NFL’s second-worst record a season ago. This week comes a test against one of the perceived best teams in the league, in the Ravens. Can the Commanders maintain their early momentum? If so, they’ll have to do it without the help of two of their recent first-round picks.

Washington Commanders list Jamin Davis and Emmanuel Forbes as healthy scratches

Just as they do each week, the Washington Commanders released their gameday inactive list, 90 minutes before today’s kickoff against the Ravens. Only this time, the list featured two very prominent names. Typically, these lists are filled with players who are either unable to play due to injury, or simply because they’re not one of the best on the team at their position.

On Sunday, the Commanders essentially admitted that linebacker/edge rusher Jamin Davis and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes are not among the best players at their respective positions by deeming both of them as healthy scratches.

Davis was the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Forbes was selected even higher, 16th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Davis hasn’t started any games this season and has played in just 28% of the team’s snaps, mostly as an edge rusher. He’s 25 years old and in the final year of his rookie contract.

Forbes has started one game this season but just seven of his 17 career appearances. He’s played in 39% of the team’s defensive snaps this season and is still just 23 years old with two more years left on his contract.

If the Commanders don’t plan on putting either player in their lineup, they both could end up as top trade candidates ahead of the NFL’s Nov. 5 deadline. Keep in mind, GM Adam Peters didn’t draft either player, so he has no specific ties to either athlete.

