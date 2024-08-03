NFL insider seems to hint San Francisco 49ers legend could be cap casualty for future Brock Purdy and Brandon Aiyuk contracts

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

An NFL insider claims the San Francisco 49ers are in a very “tricky” spot with team great Trent Williams. And they make it seem like he could be a cap casualty to a pair of monster contracts the organization will be handing out in the next year.

This has not been the sort of summer the 49ers were hoping for. After coming up just short of winning their first Super Bowl since 1994, the organization hoped the focus would be on the field and making up for their shortcomings earlier this year.

Also Read: San Francisco 49ers star Brock Purdy talks NFL quarterback contracts and what they mean for him

Instead, discourse about money has dominated the headlines. Star receiver Brandon Aiyuk is looking for an expensive contract extension with one year left on his current deal. A massive new contract is on the horizon for starting quarterback Brock Purdy. And legendary lineman Trent Williams is holding out of camp in search of a new deal.

And the latter star has put the organization in a difficult position, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. And his comments make it appear like Williams could eventually be a cap casualty in future deals for Purdy and Aiyuk

Will Trent Williams be a cap casualty so the San Francisco 49ers can pay Brock Purdy and Brandon Aiyuk?

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

“You know, the tricky part about this one is you’re talking about a guy that’s as dominant as any offensive tackle in all football. He’s been great. He’s been unbelievable. He’s so good. Future Hall of Famer. He’s also 36 years old, and he’s got, I believe, three years left on his contract. And so these offensive linemen, their value is huge, immense work, and the Niners know it. But they’re also in a situation where, again, I think that they’ve gone and paid Williams a couple of different times, and he’s 36. So, you have to balance, how do you do that? How do you figure out a way to keep him happy and keep your salary cap situation intact at a time when you know the Brock Purdy extension si coming down the pike after the season? You got Brandon Aiyuk, who wants his money. You’re paying these other guys. So, it’s a challenging situation that they have not yet figured out.” Trent Williams contract: Six years, $138 million Schefter harping on Williams’ age is likely something the organization is thinking about as well. He is not going to get better a this point in his career. He is set to make $32 million in 2026 and it is a near lock that San Francisco will not be paying all of that money. The big question is are they willing to pay him the $22.5 million he is owed next season. With two huge contracts looming, it is looking likely that this could be Williams’ last season with the 49ers. And if he has issues with injuries again this year, it may be a lock. Chances are the organization may agree to a pay increase this year in a revised contract just to get him back in camp and on the field in 2024.

Also Read: San Francisco 49ers legend urges team to fix Brandon Aiyuk situation now: ‘Pay the man’