San Francisco 49ers star Brock Purdy talks NFL quarterback contracts and what they mean for him

San Francisco 49ers star quarterback Brock Purdy is entering his third year in the league. The breakout star is already among the best at his position in the NFL.

Unfortunately for the former seventh-round pick out of Iowa State, he’s not eligible for a contract extension until after the 2024 NFL season. In fact, Purdy is set to earn a base salary of just $985,000 this season.

Given how the quarterback market continues to reset itself, it makes sense that Purdy would be asked about his own situation.

Fresh off Jordan Love joining Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence as the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, Purdy simply isn’t too worried about his next deal.

“That’s great. I’m happy for those guys,” Purdy told Omar Ruiz during an interview on NFL Network (h/t 49ers Webzone). “But for me and this team right now, we got to focus on 2024. This season is so long, and there’s so much stuff that you go through. So to get caught up in what the years can look like down the road or anything like that, to me, that’s pretty nonsense.”

The three signal callers mentioned above are each earning $55 million per season. Love was the latest to get a record-breaking deal after just one season as the Green Bay Packers’ starter. Obviously, Purdy has more of a track record of success and more experience as a starter.

San Francisco 49ers star Brock Purdy will become the NFL’s highest-paid player next March

There is a reason that Purdy is not too concerned about his contract. Should he continue to perform at an elite clip, San Francisco will take care of him. That much is by now well known.

“It’s a good problem when you’re quarterback is one of the highest-paid guys on your team and in the league,” San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York said back in March.

“It’s what the market is. Brock is going to ask for something that no one has ever asked for before. I don’t know how many players are making over $40 million (annually) as a quarterback right now.”

This was before the likes of Jared Goff and Tua Tagovailoa signed lucrative long-term deals, joining the three quarterbacks mentioned above.

Brock Purdy career stats: 69% completion, 5,654 yards, 44 TD, 15 INT

In addition to his brilliant stats, the 24-year-old Purdy has led the 49ers to a 17-4 regular-season record. He’s also led them to two NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl appearance.

All of this will likely equate to north of $60 million annually when he’s extended next spring. For now, it’s all about leading San Francisco to the Lombardi Trophy.