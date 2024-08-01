San Francisco 49ers legend urges team to fix Brandon Aiyuk situation now: ‘Pay the man’

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

A San Francisco 49ers legend recently weighed in on the contract drama going on with Brandon Aiyuk. And he had a straightforward opinion: “Pay the man.”

The 49ers enter 2024 training camp a favorite again to reach the Super Bowl this season. The team was able to get to the big game earlier this year but unfortunately fell to the league’s current dynasty squad, the Kansas City Chiefs.

While they have a fantastic chance of getting back to the Super Bowl this season, there is a belief that the window to do so could be closing. The organization has a boatload of money invested in several stars and will have to eventually give big raises to Brock Purdy and Brandon Aiyuk.

The quarterback’s contract is a problem for next year. But Aiyuk getting a pay increase is a more immediate problem. After months of speculation, the gifted receiver allegedly asked to be traded this month when he and the team could not find common ground on a contract extension.

John Taylor urges San Francisco 49ers to just pay Brandon Aiyuk

It is an issue the organization seems willing to punt on and figure out after the season. However, team legend John Taylor believes they shouldn’t wait and need to fork over the money the 26-year-old is looking for.

“Pay the man what he’s worth, that’s my assessment,” Taylor told SFGATE this week. “You’ve got a great receiving corps, they’re all together. Utilize all of them. Brandon Aiyuk’s play spoke for itself … Go ahead, pay the man, get it over with, get this training camp underway.”

Aiyuk is reportedly looking for a contract from the San Francisco 49ers that would make him one of the highest-paid receivers in the game despite not earning Pro Bowl honor yet in his career. Nevertheless, he has been outstanding the last two seasons and posted 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023.

