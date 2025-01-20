Toronto Blue Jays interested in future Hall of Famer

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

While they met with Roki Sasaki, the Toronto Blue Jays weren’t able to land the potential superstar pitcher.

Although they didn’t get to upgrade their pitching staff with a young starter like Sasaki, the Blue Jays are still seeking other roster upgrades. One of them is a future Hall of Famer.

Toronto Blue Jays remain interested in signing Max Scherzer

According to Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, the Toronto Blue Jays are interested in signing three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer. They’ve just signed Anthony Santander, which, according to Nicholson-Smith, could increase their chances of getting Scherzer under contract too.

One reason beyond the obvious that it’s a good idea for the Blue Jays to complete a deal with a slugger such as Anthony Santander or perhaps Pete Alonso: it would make the Blue Jays a more appealing destination for a pitcher like Max Scherzer, someone who’s drawing interest from the Blue Jays. As currently constructed, the Blue Jays might be a tougher sell for the future Hall of Famer. Nicholson-Smith on Toronto Blue Jays/Max Scherzer

In addition to his Hall of Fame resume, the Blue Jays would be adding a two-time World Series winner to the staff. The eight-time All-Star is 40 years old, but he still had a respectable 3.95 ERA across 43.1 innings last season.

Even in 2023, Scherzer still pitched 152.2 innings and had a spectacular 3.77 ERA while splitting time between the New York Mets and Texas Rangers. If he can replicate similar success with the Blue Jays, Toronto would be getting a significant addition to their staff.

