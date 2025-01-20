Chicago Cubs linked to signing All-Star pitcher

Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs missed out on adding star talents like Juan Soto and Roki Sasaki this offseason, but that doesn’t mean they can’t still improve upon last year’s 83-79 record.

We’ve seen some significant Cubs roster changes, like adding Kyle Tucker and trading away Cody Bellinger. But there’s a sense that the Cubs may not be done this offseason.

Related: Promising Chicago Cubs news on a potential big move in 2025

Chicago Cubs interested in signing All-Star pitcher Carlos Estevez

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

One player that’s been linked to the Chicago Cubs is former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star reliever Carlos Estevez.

According to MLB Network’s insider Jon Morosi, the market for Estevez is “intensifying” following the Tanner Scott and A.J. Minter signings. Two of the teams that were pursuing Scott, the Toronto Blue Jays and Cubs, are among “several teams” chasing after Estevez.

Carlos Estévez’s free agent market is intensifying, following the Tanner Scott and A.J. Minter signings in recent days.



The Blue Jays and Cubs — both of whom had interest in Scott — are among several teams pursuing Estévez.@MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 19, 2025

Estevez enjoyed an All-Star season in 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels, where he had an ERA of 3.90 while tallying 31 saves. He had another strong year in 2024, finishing with an ERA of 2.45 while getting 26 saves.

Now, he’s one of the best free agent relievers available in the 2024-25 MLB free agency class and teams that want a player who’s capable of pitching in high-leverage situations could make Estevez their next target.

Related: Detroit Tigers sign pitcher with the fastest knuckleball ever recorded