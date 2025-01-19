Detroit Tigers sign pitcher with the fastest knuckleball ever recorded

Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

Every year, when MLB free agency comes around, the Detroit Tigers aren’t X-Factors when it comes to signing the best players available. While they didn’t land Juan Soto or Roki Sasaki, the Tigers did still make some history with their recent signing.

Detroit Tigers sign viral social media star Kenny Serwa

According to Tread Athletics, the Detroit Tigers have signed pitcher Kenny Serwa to a minor-league contract. Who is Kenny Serwa?

He’s a pitcher who’s recently gone viral on social media for having the fastest knuckleball ever recorded. For those wondering, Serwa’s knuckleball has reached 88.5 mph but averages 87 mph. He isn’t just a ‘speed’ knuckleballer either. Serwa also has a slower version, one that is typically somewhere between 5-10 mph slower than his ‘fast knuckleball.’

Uncatchable Knuckleballs! 😳



Kenny Serwa's uncatchable knuckleballs (up to 88.5mph). @KennySerwa



Thanks to @TreadAthletics for the clips. pic.twitter.com/vPtElWG2NR — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) January 13, 2025

Amazingly, only three knuckleballs have ever reached 84 mph since the pitch-tracking era began in 2008.

Of course, he’s not just a one-pitch wonder. The 27-year-old righty also has a 94 mph four-seam fastball in addition to a sinker and a curveball.

He most recently pitched in the Independent American Association, where Serwa had an ERA of 4.22. Yet now the Tigers are giving him a chance to establish a footing in the pro leagues. This will be his first chance to join an MLB organization, but he has a long way to go before reaching the big leagues.

