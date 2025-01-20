Toronto Blue Jays sign top MLB free agent All-Star slugger

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

It may be late in the MLB free agency process, but the Toronto Blue Jays aren’t slowing down in their attempts to upgrade the roster. After a last-place finish in the American League East, the Blue Jays have some catching up to do.

The good news is, that the Blue Jays have just added arguably the best free agent available.

Related: Detroit Tigers sign pitcher with the fastest knuckleball ever recorded

Toronto Blue Jays sign Anthony Santander

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

According to MLB Network’s insider Jon Morosi, the Toronto Blue Jays have signed All-Star Silver Slugger Anthony Santander. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, it’s a five-year contract worth “over $90 million” and it includes a team option.

The 30-year-old right fielder only had a .235 batting average last season, but that came with a career-high 44 home runs too. He’s also played left field and very rarely has spent time at first base. The right-handed hitter also drove in 102 runs and had an impressive OPS+ of 134.

He’s spent his entire eight-year career with the Baltimore Orioles, so this will be his first time on another team, and he’s joining a division rival.

As Sportsnet reported earlier, signing Santander could increase the Blue Jays’ chances of adding another star, one who’s on track to land in Cooperstown in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Related: Toronto Blue Jays interested in future Hall of Famer