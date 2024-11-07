You won’t believe which MLB team reached out to Juan Soto in free agency

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Juan Soto signs with this team, it would be the biggest shock in MLB history.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the Tampa Bay Rays — yes, those Tampa Bay Rays — have called about Soto.

It’s hard to imagine the frugal Rays even attempting an offer for Soto’s services, as the four-time All-Star is expected to command a contract in the $600 million range. The Rays’ 2024 payroll ranked 28th in baseball at $88.79 million. The franchise’s 2025 payroll is expected to be the same at $88 million, according to FanGraphs.

It’s not the first time the Rays dipped their toes into the deep end of the free agency pool. The franchise made overtures to World Series MVP Freddie Freeman prior to the 2022 season, but he signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Unfortunately, more pressing for the Rays is finding a place to play at the start of the 2025 season. Hurricane Milton ripped the roof off of Tropicana Field as it caused widespread damage in Florida.

Credit: Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“They love to chase good players, but they need to find out where they’re playing first,” one person familiar with the Rays’ thinking told the Post.

Related: Juan Soto’s agent confirms major San Diego Padres rumor, explains why he should be in World Series with Pads

What other teams are linked to Juan Soto?

Outside of the Rays, Heyman revealed six other teams that have reached out about the generational talent. Those teams include:

New York Yankees

New York Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers

Toronto Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox

San Francisco Giants

Soto had a magnificent season with the Yankees, helping to lead them to the World Series where they lost to the Dodgers in five games. During the regular season, Soto hit 41 home runs, scored 128 runs, knocked in 109, with a .989 OPS, 178 OPS+, and accumulated a 7.9 WAR. He might have won his first MVP award if not for his teammate Aaron Judge.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel predicts Soto will receive a 13-year, $611 million contract.

Related: MLB source reveals where New York Yankees’ stiffest Juan Soto contract competition could come from